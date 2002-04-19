BULLETIN BOARD

Golf can be expensive, but here's a chance to get some free golf balls.

Saturday, Spalding will give away Top-Flite XL 3000 balls at 4,000 golf courses and shops across the country. Each outlet will give 120 two-ball samples on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Participating outlets include Glen Oak in East Amherst, Crag Burn in East Aurora, Tan Tara in North Tonawanda and Pro Golf Discount, 8230 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville. Check www.topflite.com for a list of all outlets.

Seven members of the Wings Diving team recently qualified at Junior Olympic meets in Philadelphia and Springfield, Mass., and will compete in the East Junior Nationals at Coral Springs, Fla., April 26-29.

They are Casey Matthews and Sarah Masters (11-under girls), Nicole Rutkowski and Amanda Dory (14-15 girls), Ian O'Rourke (13-under boys), and Patrick Lee and Josh Olson (16-18 boys).

Michelle Ziegler of West Seneca East High School has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2002 National Cheerleading Coach of the Year award presented by the National Cheerleading Coaches Conference and the National Leadership Conference for Cheerleaders. The winner will be announced May 18 at a national conference at Fayetteville, N.C.

What's Happening

ARCHERY: Double T Archery Club will hold a 30 target 3-D shoot April 28 at 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Registration runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $10, children under 12 with an adult are free. First 25 registrants get a free lunch.

BICYCLING: Registration is open for the Lancaster (Pa.) Bicycle Club's annual Covered Bridge Metric Century ride on Aug. 18. Call (717) 396-9299 (Dial 1 first).

FOOTBALL: Orchard Park Little Loop Football will hold registration for players and cheerleaders (age 7-15) April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RIX Country Store, 7025 Ellicott Road. Call Kathy Jay at 662-7334.

GOLF: The Grover Cleveland Buffalo Women's Golf Club will hold its season-opening luncheon April 29 in the Protocol Restaurant, 6766 Transit Road, Williamsville. For details, call Marian Doktor at 692-5819.

HOCKEY: The North Buffalo Hockey Association will hold travel tryouts today in the North Buffalo Ice Rink, 156 Tacoma Ave. Squirt (Tier II and III) and girls 19-under start at 6 p.m. Midget Tier III begins at 9 p.m. Call the club office (875-1966) or Mark Godfrey (693-8514). . . . Hamburg Hawks midget major travel team will hold a tryout at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Leisure Rinks, 75 Weiss Road, West Seneca. Call Steve Holmes (337-3510) or Ed Krypel (627-3392).

SOFTBALL: Teams are needed for a 50-over modified flat pitch league Friday nights at the Hamburg Nike Base. Call Pat Sullivan at 627-6668. . . . Men's, women's and coed teams needed for a slow pitch league at Reservoir Park, Niagara Falls. Call Donald Joyce at 297-4881.

VOLLEYBALL: Teams and players needed for summer coed leagues at Captain Kidds/Mickey Rats Beach Club, 8934 Lakeshore Road, Angola-on-the-Lake. Call Wayne at 549-5782 or 549-9828. . . . Registration is open for adult outdoor leagues at the Kenan Center in Lockport. Call 433-2619.

The Bulletin Board appears twice weekly, Tuesday and Friday. Information for the what's happening section must be submitted by mail (c/o Buffalo News, Sports Dept., One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240) or FAX (849-4587). Items are limited to one appearance. There is no charge.