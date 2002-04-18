1. Cat fanciers, unite.

It's the cross-border cat show! Live! At the Hamburg Fairgrounds Grange Building, 5820 South Park Ave.

Buffalo and Toronto Cat Fanciers present an Allbreed Championship extravaganza featuring 225 cats.

Show hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission: $5 adults, $3 children and seniors, $12 families.

Representing 36 breeds and household pets.

A matter of feline import.

2. Good ol' decomposed granite, 24-hour salute to our mother planet!

Celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo State College Sports Arena, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

Discover the virtues of reptiles and amphibians.

Dig for fossils.

Explore pond life.

Adults are encouraged to recycle their batteries.

Children are encouraged to be scavengers by picking up a question sheet at the Sierra Club table and then searching throughout the exposition for answers. Those who complete the hunt earn a prize.

For more information, visit the Web site at www.greatlakesed.org/wnyearthday.html

3. More earthy fun!

Feel the music rumble. Hear it roar at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Earth Day concert, starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The concert will include selections from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Debussy's Nocturnes and Alan Hovhaness's "And God Created Great Whales."

Come early for hands-on frolic at the instrument zoo, where you can really get to know an oboe. Fun starts at 1:45 p.m.

Tickets for "The Great Earth" range in price from $9 to $14, and can be purchased on line at www.tickets.com or at the BPO box office located at 370 Pennsylvania.

For more information or to purchase tickets by phone, please call 885-5000.

4. Jonathan who?

Seagull, as in "The Fascinating Biology of Gulls," presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Be passionate about birdies, just like members of the Buffalo Ornithological Society.

Lecture presented by Sara Morris, assistant professor of biology at Canisius College.

Free.

5. Got the urge to purge your basement of used sports equipment? Like the golden glove that carried you through Little League? Or that fetching lacrosse stick, now that the game is back in vogue?

Help provide disadvantaged youth with healthy alternatives by contributing to the International All-Star Sports Council's "B-A-Sport" drive. Turn over used, good condition athletic equipment during collections at the following malls:

Boulevard Mall (food court) - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Walden Galleria (Galyans Sporting Goods) - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 and 28.

