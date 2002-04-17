NEWS & NOTES

Ashley Bartell (pictured at left), a freshman at Lancaster High School, won first prize, a $500 bond, in an essay contest sponsored by the Western New York American Psychiatric Association. She will read her winning essay on the contest theme, "When Not to Keep a Secret," at an association dinner Thursday at Harry's Harbor Restaurant. Shannon Hofner, a freshman at Williamsville South, won second prize, a $250 bond, and Jenn Sherman, a freshman at Williamsville South, won third, a $150 bond.

Cleveland Hill High School, 105 Mapleview Road, Cheektowaga, will present "Guys and Dolls" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5.

A Students Against Landmines benefit concert will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at City Honors School, 186 E. North St. Playing will be Foolstar, Suburban Circus, the Disappointments, South of Nowhere, Skungk and the Return. Tickets are $5; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Southtowns Youth Orchestra will hold a special 15th anniversary concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Orchard Park Middle School, 60 S. Lincoln Ave. Tickets are $5, $3 for students and seniors.

Canisius High School will present the musical, "Oliver," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday in the school auditorium. Adults are $10, students are $7.

