AND BACK THEN, CALLS WERE A DIME

I know that the younger generation gets a little tired of listening to the older generation talk about the merits of the "good old days." However, in those good old days when you wanted to talk to someone on the telephone, if you had a telephone, you could talk to whomever you were calling.

After you have dialed a number in today's wonderful electronic age, you get a voice that starts the conversation by giving you a choice of five numbers to press to get the party you want. You don't know that person's number, so you press a number to keep things going. Then you get a voice that gives you an 800 number to dial.

If you're lucky, you finally get a voice that acknowledges you got the connection you wanted, but all of the representatives are busy and you are asked to hold. While on hold you will get background music, and now and then a voice will cut in with a little something to let you know they haven't forgotten you. Sometimes the hold is long enough for you to take a shower.

There are times when I think we had better connections when we had pony express. At least the horses knew where they were going. While I'm in this Andy Rooney mood, I have to admit that in the good old days, we could not get as many things as they mention on television these days for $19.95 plus shipping and handling, and a free gift worth $50.

ARTHUR EDDY

Buffalo