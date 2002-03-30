R&B SINGER CHARGED WITH CHRISTMAS DAY KNIFE ASSAULT ON HUSBAND

A popular R&B singer has been indicted on assault charges for allegedly stabbing her husband with a steak knife on Christmas Day.

Ketara "KeKe" Wyatt, who has a hit with "Nothing in This World," was indicted on one count of second-degree assault by a Shelby County grand jury. The singer could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Rahmat Morton, her husband, is also Wyatt's manager.

Shelbyville police responded to a domestic violence call at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 at the couple's home. Police arrived and found Morton with stab wounds on his chest, arms and hands.

Part of the knife blade was removed from Morton's back in University of Louisville Hospital, police said.