NON-UNION BIDS BARRED ON RENOVATION PROJECT

A State Supreme Court ruling Wednesday blocks County Executive Joel A. Giambra from accepting non-union bids for the multimillion-dollar renovation work planned for Old County Hall and two other county buildings.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph R. Glownia said it is too late for the county to opt out of a project labor agreement.

Glownia's ruling is a clear victory for the Building and Construction Trades Council, the labor organization that initiated the legal action. And it is a loss for Giambra, who called for accepting both union and non-union bids as a way to guarantee maximum competition for the work. That competition, in turn, would lower the project's cost, Giambra has said.

Glownia said two things shaped his opinion: a vote last October by the then-Democratic-controlled County Legislature supporting a project labor agreement for the second phase of courthouse renovations, as well as the bid-preparation work already done for the renovation project.

He said these actions were "two events . . . of such significant effect" that he had to conclude the Legislature could no longer pursue a non-union project.

"I'm not surprised," Giambra said of the ruling. "This is something we anticipated from Judge Glownia based on his arguing on behalf of the union at the (initial) court proceeding."

The county executive said he will appeal.

"The judge is trying to deny the taxpayers from having a right to know which would be the lowest responsible bids on this project," Giambra said. "A tremendous injustice is being perpetrated on the taxpayers of Erie County."

But others praised the decision.

"It's a big day, a huge day," said Democratic County Legislator Mark Schroeder of Buffalo, who sided with the trades council in the dispute. "I'm really happy about the ruling."

Because of the ruling, non-union contractors will not be able to submit "a low-ball bid," which could prompt the County Legislature to pick non-union bids for the renovation work, Schroeder said.

Daniel Boody, head of the Building and Construction Trades Council, said: "Certainly we're very, very pleased with the judge's decision. The judge is very clear and very strong on his decision making relative to the continuation of the project labor agreement for the second phase and the fact that the county executive and executive branch are wrong in trying to circumvent the Legislature in its decision to maintain the project labor agreement for the second phase of the courthouse."

Boody said union workers are ready to go to work on the project.

Legislature Chairman Albert DeBenedetti, D-Buffalo, said the decision puzzled him.

See Ruling Page B6

Ruling: DeBenedetti criticizes judge

Continued from Page B1

Glownia, for instance, ruled the courthouse renovation project started as soon as the county sought bids for the work.

"The project doesn't commence until we award a (contract)," DeBenedetti said. "The argument the judge is making is one I haven't heard even from the Building Trades Council."

Glownia pointed out in his decision that the project labor agreement did not define the commencement of the second phase.

DeBenedetti also took issue with the judge's giving so much weight to the October vote supporting a project labor agreement.

"He's saying we committed ourselves in October by a vote of a legislative body that has since changed" to Republican control, DeBenedetti said. "That's extraordinary interference.

"This is still a matter for the Legislature to decide, and I think the judge has overstepped his bounds," DeBenedetti said.

DeBenedetti described himself as "exceedingly open-minded about this whole issue" and may support a project labor agreement, which sets the guidelines for how many non-union workers can work on a project and other work rules. Such an agreement was in place for construction of the county's new Family Court building on Franklin Street, the first phase of the county's work. Companies hired for the project could employ one non-union worker for every union worker it put to work.

The agreement was written to include a second phase of renovation work as well, unless the county opted out. The agreement gave the Legislature the discretion to have its construction manager terminate the agreement for the second phase, but it had to do so at least 30 days prior to the commencement of the second phase.

Neither Giambra nor the Legislature has called for opting out, at least not yet. Giambra said he wants to see the bids first before deciding whether to keep the agreement in place.

But under the court ruling, it is now too late to opt out, because the judge determined the project has already commenced.

The county's Public Works Department prepared two sets of bid specifications for the project and jointly mailed them to construction companies looking to bid on the work. One set of specifications followed project labor agreement guidelines and the other did not.

e-mail: plakamp@buffnews.com