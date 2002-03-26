FORBES, CAPRETTO HOME BUILDERS MERGE OPERATIONS

Two of the largest home builders in Erie County -- Forbes Homes and Capretto Homes -- have merged under the Forbes name to become the area's third largest home builder.

And Elliot Lasky, president of Forbes Homes since he started the company in 1980, will now become vice president so he can spend more time with his wife and three children in their Rockland County home in the Hudson Valley.

David Capretto, who started Capretto Homes in 1990, is now president of Forbes Homes.

"I've been commuting for a couple years and it's getting a little tiring," said Lasky, 54, of the five hour and 45 minute drive. "No amount of money is worth being away from my wife and three kids."

While Lasky looks to scale back on the energy and efforts he puts into Forbes Homes, Capretto, 36, is gearing up to grow Forbes Homes. He expects the combined companies to build 125 to 150 homes this year worth $30 million. Forbes is keeping all 25 to 30 employees who work for the two companies as well as Capretto's office on Transit Road in Elma. Forbes Homes has its headquarters on Millersport Highway in Amherst.

Until home buyers become familiar with the merger, the company will use the name Forbes-Capretto Homes in its marketing and advertising. Eventually, all offices will go by Forbes Homes, the company's legal name.

For customers of both Forbes and Capretto homes, the merger means that they will have a greater choice of home designs, price ranges and locations.

"It's a good combination of resources plus our purchasing power will be greater and we'll be able to get better pricing and pass it along to our customers," Capretto said.

Capretto has built custom homes mainly in the southern part of Erie County in the $155,000 to $400,000 range. Forbes has built custom homes mainly in the northern suburbs in the $250,000 to $900,000 range.

Forbes is about twice the size of Capretto. Capretto Homes has signed contracts worth $12 million in 2001 and closed $7.5 million worth of those deals that year and has started construction on about 45 homes. Forbes Homes had $22 million in sales for 2001 and closed $18 million worth of those deals and started construction on about 100 homes.

Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation is the largest home builder in Western New York, followed by Ryan Homes.

Capretto began his career at age 18 as a real estate agent and started teaching himself about home building. Five years later, he came across a half-finished house in Alden where work had stopped because the builder was going out of business.

"I finished up the house and then just did it again and again and got up to where we are today," said Capretto, who lives in the Town of Orchard Park with his wife.

Lasky is pursing other projects under various company names in the Hudson Valley. He said he's working on a 40-acre commerce park in Rockland County, about 25 miles from New York City.

e-mail: lhaarlander@buffnews.com