UNITED AIRLINES TO POUR PEPSI

Score one for Pepsi in its cola war with Coke.

United Airlines announced Monday that Pepsi and Diet Pepsi will replace Coca-Cola and Diet Coke on board all its flights beginning in May, the result of a new five-year agreement with Pepsi-Cola.

Coke will vanish from United flights by May 16 under the deal, ending a decades-long pact. The Atlanta beverage giant still has its soft drinks served exclusively on flights of Delta, Continental, U.S. Airways, Southwest and Alaska airlines. Pepsi is the cola of choice for Northwest and American West and is served along with Coke on flights of American Airlines, the nation's biggest.