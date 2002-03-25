MONSIGNOR PASCHAL L. ACQUAVIA, PASTOR

Monsignor Paschal L. Acquavia, who served for nearly 40 years as pastor or administrator of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Batavia, died Monday (March 25, 2002) in Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence, after a long illness. He was 79.

A priest for 53 years, Monsignor Acquavia retired in 1997 after serving as pastor of St. Anthony's for 32 years. Prior to his appointment as pastor, he was administrator of St. Anthony's for six years. In addition, as a young priest, he was St. Anthony's assistant pastor in 1949 and 1950.

He also served as assistant pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Our Lady of Loretto parishes, both in Buffalo, St. James Parish, Jamestown, and immediately following his ordination at St. Mary's, Cattaraugus.

He was a member of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission, the Marriage Counseling Program of Catholic Charities, the Diocesan Personnel Review Board, the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy and the Knights of Columbus.

Born in Dunkirk, he attended the Diocesan Seminary of St. Joseph and the Little Flower, Buffalo. He was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure.

He was ordained in 1948 in St. Joseph's New Cathedral and named a monsignor in 1984.

Monsignor Acquavia is survived by five sisters, Carmel Leone and Rose Skelly, both of Ohio, Nancy St. George of Sheridan, Helen Pantano of Fredonia and Janey Adamczak of Dunkirk.

Bishop Henry J. Mansell will be principal celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Anthony's Church, 122 Liberty St., Batavia.

A committal service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in Holy Trinity Church, 1032 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

[Condren].