Celia R. Cotriss, 96, of Shelby, who enjoyed flower gardening, crocheting, birds and cats, died Sunday (March 24, 2002) in Medina Memorial Hospital.

Born Celia Bloom in Albion, she married William G. Cotriss in 1925. He died in 1970.

Mrs. Cotriss was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and formerly attended St. Stephen's Parish in Middleport.

Survivors include a son, William of Medina; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, 208 Ann St., after prayers at 9:30 in Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

