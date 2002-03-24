LICKING THE THUMB-SUCKING HABIT

Q: My 9-year-old stepdaughter has been a thumb-sucker since she was a baby and shows no signs of quitting. Her dentist and orthodontist have asked her to try to gradually break the habit, but she refuses to even try. The only time she doesn't suck her thumb is when she's at school or playing with other children.

-- A Stepmother in Dallas

A: One 20-year-old Arizona woman has sucked her thumb since birth and doesn't plan to quit, despite pleas from her fiance and relentless name-calling by her parents.

"To this day, everything my parents did and said has stuck with me," she says. "They called me a baby. They said, 'She'll be walking down the aisle with her thumb in her mouth.' "

She doesn't know how to stop, she says, and more important -- she doesn't want to. Thumb-sucking is a deep-seated urge, a satisfying habit from infancy on that's tough to break, says Michael J. Hanna, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. What helps: The child wants to stop and feels supported. What doesn't: Nagging and teasing.

"The more fuss you make, the more they want to suck their thumb," Hanna says. "The habit is a powerful force. You need the child's acknowledgment that she wants to quit, or it's a losing battle."

A mother from Richardson, Texas, says her 7-year-old daughter has told her she wants to stop but cannot. "She doesn't do it at school, but as soon as she walks in the door, the thumb goes in her mouth and is frequently there the rest of the day and night."

A fourth-grader in Raleigh, N.C., also keeps her urge under control at school. But at bedtime, she says, her thumb is "magnetic" to her mouth.

"It just pops in there," the 10-year-old says. "I would love to stop sucking my thumb, but I just can't do it because I'm so addicted to it."

Most kids stop by about age 5 because of social pressure, says Hanna, a pediatric dentist in Pennsylvania. If a child still sucks her thumb after her permanent teeth come in, one concern is she will create an abnormal bite as her mouth reshapes around her thumb, he explains.

When an older thumb-sucker wants to stop and social pressure isn't enough, he says, the approach for the parents, dentist and child should be positive: "Let's work on this together."

One option to try is a reward system. For example, a child wears a sock on her hand while watching TV and sleeping, and works toward small prizes and then a bigger prize for not sucking her thumb.

The magic incentive for a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, Va., proved to be pierced ears. "Find out something the girl really wants, and don't give it to her until she stops sucking her thumb," the girl's mother suggests. "It worked for us."

Another, more expensive option that merits serious consideration, Hanna says: A "thumb-habit appliance" worn for six to nine months that makes the thumb no longer fit comfortably in the mouth. The appliance costs $400 to $800.

"The appliance is not used as a punishment, but as a reminder: 'My thumb does not belong in my mouth,' " says Hanna, who opposes applying bitter-tasting liquids to the thumb. That's one of several tricks parents have tried, but their kids just waited for the liquid to wear off.

Q: I have an 8-year-old son who doesn't show emotions and will not talk to people. He has advanced in his martial arts classes but will not talk to his classmates. If they speak to him, he turns away. He's fine at home and makes straight A's in school. I try to talk with him about this but sometimes I get upset and say things I shouldn't. How can I break the shell?

-- A Concerned Mother

