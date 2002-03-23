Take a good look around: A lot of outraged people are having an increasing impact on major decisions in the Buffalo Niagara region.

Parents and doctors have worked hand in hand to keep Children's Hospital on Bryant Street. Almost the whole Town of Orchard Park turned out to say no to a $90 million high school. Moms and dads in Amherst marched on picket lines to protest a redistricting of the Williamsville schools.

Many call it a sea change in the art of public decision-making in the region.

But it hasn't happened overnight.

The seeds of today's successful protests - such as the high-profile fight in which angry residents helped to halt a controversial plan to move Children's - were sown years ago, many observers said.

Watershed battles over the Peace Bridge and the Buffalo Zoo, they said, awakened a sleeping public to the importance of entering the fray on major decisions affecting their lives. Issues such as retaining the Inner Harbor served as a training ground.

Now some local residents spend their free time setting up bulk e-mail lists and carrying picket signs.

It's about time, these people said, that their voices are heard.

"It's a community standing up and saying, "You're not going to push us around,' " said Kathy Weppner, an Amherst mother of five.

Weppner sees her fight to stave off redistricting the Williamsville schools as akin to the outcry over Kaleida Health's plan to move Children's.

"We kind of assumed that the people running things are making the right decisions," she said. "And then they don't - and we're like, "Whoa, wait a minute, what's happening?' "

The growing power of public protest in the Buffalo Niagara region mirrors a national trend, experts said.

But there is a potential downside to the trend, some local leaders said.

They said the protests, while well-intentioned, could lead to a scenario where less and less gets done - where fewer and fewer decisions can get made at all.

"I think you're going to see a lot more of this," said County Executive Joel A. Giambra, who said the new climate won't stop him from unveiling ambitious proposals. "People are saying, "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore.' But how do we build consensus?"

That, many observers said, will be the trickiest part of the situation.

A change in attitude

People have noticed the change in the temperature of public protests in Buffalo Niagara.

Many pointed to the Peace Bridge as the single issue that served as a turning point for residents who, up to then, had been content to watch important decisions be made.

But why is it happening here? And why now?

There are a lot of reasons, observers said, including frustration with bad decisions about the region in the past, combined with increasing dissatisfaction with high taxes and the region's overall economic decline.

"I think there's been a real change," said Bruce Jackson, a University at Buffalo professor and writer on local politics. "I think the Peace Bridge affair was enormously instructive. I think a lot of people, young people particularly, realized they could intersect decisions by people of power. People are realizing that this isn't just an exercise in futility - you can actually get results."

The local situation reflects a national trend toward citizen involvement in decision-making on major issues, experts said.

"It's the end of the age of deference," said Otis White.

White is the president of Civic Strategies, an Atlanta consulting firm that develops public policy solutions for cities and regions, and he has written about the changing climate across the nation.

A learning curve

There were many lessons learned about effective citizen protests both during and after the Peace Bridge battle, observers said.

Among them:

People learned that they have to get involved in important issues earlier, rather than waiting for decisions to be made behind closed doors.

"You have to pay attention," said Weppner, the Amherst mother. "You have to go to the School Board meetings, as boring as they are. At least watch them on Adelphia cable."

Residents learned how to control the debates and set the tone of the protests from the start. For an example, look no further than the effective ad campaigns and other tactics deployed by residents fighting to keep Children's Hospital on Bryant Street.

People organizing recent protests realized that the biggest factor in success or failure can be summarized in two words: organization and communication.

"We learned the value of really effective use of e-mail and Web sites," said Lynn Williams, a veteran of the Peace Bridge battle who now coordinates the group seeking to keep Children's on Bryant. "Things change, and you need to be able to respond and mobilize and activate the group quickly, and the easiest way is by e-mail."

Jackson, the UB professor, said the full extent of the change over the past few years was crystallized in just one day - about three weeks ago - when the supporters of Children's Hospital held a giant rally in Niagara Square.

"That demonstration was very well-staged. It was well-orchestrated, and it got good media coverage," said Jackson.

He added that the single Children's rally was more powerful than any event during the Peace Bridge controversy.

The beginning of changes

The roots of the recent change in public empowerment date to 1997, when two controversial issues pushed many residents into action: the Buffalo Zoo and the Peace Bridge.

In 1997, Buffalo Zoological Society officials told residents that the 127-year-old zoo would have to move to survive. A $160 million waterfront site was proposed.

But the idea of moving the zoo angered many people in the city - none more than Parkside resident Joel S. Rose.

Rose said that as he walked his dog in his neighborhood, he found few people who thought the move was a good idea. But he also encountered something that some say is one of the reasons for past bad decisions in Buffalo: resignation.

"If I heard the term "done deal' once, I heard it a million times," Rose recalled. "They just assumed it was. There was this notion that you can't fight City Hall."

Nevertheless, a Committee to Keep the Zoo in Delaware Park was formed. The group used an old-fashioned approach, through the media, to get word out about the opposition. The campaign began to win converts. The most important of them was Giambra, who, by 1999, was in a heated race with incumbent Dennis T. Gorski for county executive.

"(Giambra) decided to take a stand partly in response to our request that he do so," Rose said. "Shortly after that, Gorski did as well. It was just a matter of days after that when the zoo board met and decided to stay in Delaware Park."

The success of the zoo campaign encouraged people who were dissatisfied with a plan the Peace Bridge Authority was pushing to build a twin span for the aging bridge.

The Peace Bridge battle was a stiffer fight: Unlike with the zoo plan, there was a blueprint on the table and money lined up for the new bridge design to go forward.

But a group of opponents wanted a stand-alone signature bridge instead of an additional span parallel to the current one, as planned. Just as important, they wanted to be included in the process of deciding what eventually would be built - a role they felt they were denied.

"A board made a decision and issued a press release and thought they could just kind of march forward without really considering other interested parties," said Jeremy Toth, who along with other opponents of the plan formed the New Millennium Group.

The group's presence eventually forced the Peace Bridge Authority to back away from its plan and start from scratch. It also christened efforts at inclusion rather than being dictated to by leaders.

"The average citizen has realized they can avail themselves of information, spend time analyzing it and provide solutions," said Jeff Belt, another member of the group.

Following the Peace Bridge fight, the issue of Inner Harbor development - including the debate about the historic Erie Canal's commercial slip - took center stage.

Since then, the Children's Hospital issue and suburban school issues have moved to the forefront of the public's attention.

A national phenomenon

In many ways, the Buffalo Niagara region has been playing catch-up to other cities around the country when it comes to the emergence of a new energy in citizen activism, experts said.

Residents have already gotten into the activist spirit in such places as Detroit; Newark, N.J.; Cleveland; and Delray Beach, Fla., said White, head of the national consulting firm.

"Leaders in many parts of the country have learned that you don't make a proposal until you talk with the community first," White said.

In the Buffalo Niagara region, that change has been a long time coming, observers said. But they called it a welcome phenomenon. It represents a coalescing of all the so-called "stakeholders" on a given project. They might include a board of directors, residents, different ethnic groups, employees, labor leaders, and local, state and national politicians.

"It's remarkable," said Kevin P. Gaughan, a Hamburg attorney and regionalism activist. "The hallmark of this new age is that the standard of public participation has been raised. In the past several years, Western New Yorkers have reawakened to our potential to steer our own fate."

That's something Orchard Park businessman Ray Stromecki experienced firsthand during the recent vote to overturn plans for a $90 million high school in the town.

Stromecki, who led a group of residents in a campaign against the new high school, said the power of the public's response left him "humbled."

"I couldn't believe the response we got," Stromecki said. "I think we woke up the whole state."

White said that kind of change teaches leaders that they need to include the views of the public in future decisions - from the very beginning.

"They'll learn to turn to the people who are affected by the problem, and learn to bring them into the process," White said. "It won't be easy, and it won't be pretty, and it will be a difficult transition for the existing leaders. But once the transition is made, the new generation of leaders will have a hard time believing it was done any differently."

