DRIVER HITS BOY, TELLS HIS FAMILY, THEN LEAVES

A driver ran over the leg of a North Buffalo boy, stopped to check on him and notified his family, police said. But then the motorist drove away.

"He showed some concern, but he still left the boy lying in the street," said police spokesman Lt. Larry Baehre. "We've seen worse, but it was still a very callous act."

Police are trying to find the driver of the vehicle that struck Anthony Petrilli on Crestwood Avenue about 4:30 p.m. March 13.

Anthony, 13, spent a week in Children's Hospital and faces a six-month rehabilitation process, said his mother, Helene Gilbert. He underwent surgery to have screws and a plate inserted in the leg and faces further surgery, she said. A complete recovery is expected.

"We just want (the driver) held responsible," Gilbert said. "He shouldn't be able to do something like that without consequences."

Anthony had been playing football in the street but was walking on the side of the street when he was struck from behind, she said.

The driver stopped and came back to check on the boy, who told him his leg was broken, according to the mother. She said the man asked the boy's address, went there and told his younger sister what had happened, then drove away.

The driver was described as a white man in his 40s, believed to have been driving a white Ford Taurus, possibly a 1989 or 1990 model, with a license plate starting with "A."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hit & Run Squad at 851-4544.