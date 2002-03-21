PREVIEW

WHO: Last Conservative with Johnny Nobody and Peter Grey Band, release party for "These In-Between Times"

WHEN: 11 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St.

TICKETS: $5

INFO: 855-3931

Growing up and becoming a better songwriter teaches you that you can say more with less," says T.J. Zindle, guitarist and vocalist with Last Conservative.

Zindle knows of what he speaks. He's fronted Last Conservative for more than five years now, during which time he's led the band from its earnest and energetic beginnings - "We used to make records that hammered home one idea repeatedly and didn't leave much breathing room," he says - to its status today as one of Buffalo's most promising contenders for the brass ring.

Buffalo bands are accustomed to taking their knocks. A&R representatives from major labels don't frequent Buffalo looking for the "next big thing." Accepting this harsh reality and getting on with it is the first step a band must take if it wishes to approach a career in music head on, devoid of blinders.

"These In-Between Times" represents that step for Last Conservative. Produced by Armand John Petri (10,000 Maniacs, Goo Goo Dolls), the album bristles with restless energy and verily explodes with modern rock hooks and memorable arrangements. Many tracks would not be out of place on modern rock radio.

Petri was a wise choice. Zindle says the producer "brought the best out of us, particularly me as a singer. He's able to be objective and enthusiastic at the same time. He had no problem telling us, "Guys, this song (stinks)!' But with all of that, he remained excited throughout. He always knew how to whittle away the fat and get at the core of our best ideas."

One of those "best ideas" is certainly "Run Amy Run," a tune co-written by the band and Petri and quite possibly the album's strongest track. Blending arena-rock guitars and a sweeter-than-sweet chorus with a volatile rhythm section and Zindle's finest vocal performance to date, the song demands that the listener hit the repeat button - repeatedly.

Part of the album's visceral thump comes courtesy of legendary engineer Nick Blagona (Deep Purple, the Tea Party) who mastered the album and afforded it an even-handed sheen. "He was amazing," Zindle says. "We didn't even realize what the heck he was doing. He just started working on it, and before we knew, it started to sound incredibly powerful. Nick would turn to us and say, "What do you guys think?' We'd be sitting there with our jaws hanging to the floor!"

Though the sonic heft of the record is estimable, what leaves a lasting impact is the maturity of the songwriting and the craftsmanship evident in the arrangements. Has T.J. Zindle grown up?

"Well, I don't know about that," he laughs. "But I think the band certainly has."

