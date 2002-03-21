NEW RELEASES ON VIDEO

Riding in Cars With Boys

STARRING: Drew Barrymore, Steve Zahn, Brittany Murphy

Barrymore, resembling a cupcake with smeared frosting, stars as a 1960s teenage mother, a kid raised by her own kid. By the time he's a teenager, she stops seeing him as a burden and starts seeing him as the blessing that defined her life. A lumpy mix of candor and humor and anger and epiphany directed by Penny Marshall from the memoir by Beverly Donofrio. Rated PG-13 for sexual and drug candor. DVD available.

Training Day

STARRING: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn

Some of the best performances and one of the worst third acts of any movie you're likely to see. Washington is the diabolically charismatic LAPD detective who initiates Boy Scoutish rookie Hawke on the narc squad. Rated R for extreme violence, language, drugs, brief nudity. DVD available.

Daisies

STARRING: Jitka Cerhova, Ivana Karbanova

This '60s feminist surrealistic comedy centers on two young uninhibited women both named Marie. The two Maries try to understand the meaning of life. In Czech with English subtitles. Unrated. DVD available.

The Diamond of Jeru

STARRING: Paris Jefferson, Keith Carradine

A disillusioned American couple travel to the wilds of Borneo, where a dashing guide (Billy Zane) leads them on an adventure in search of diamonds. Unrated. DVD available.

2001: A Space Travesty

STARRING: Leslie Nielsen

In the spirit of "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun," Nielsen returns to his slapstick ways. This time around, he's Marshal "Dick" Dix of the International Security Force. Dix is called on to rescue the president of the United States after he is kidnapped by aliens and replaced with a clone. Rated R. DVD available.

Barry Zukerman - Knight Ridder Newspapers

What's coming:

Tuesday: "K-Pax," "Life as a House," "Iron Monkey," "Our Lady of the Assassins," "Original Sin," "On the Line" " and "Bread and Tulips."

April 2: "Bandits" and "13 Ghosts."

April 9: "Mulholland Drive," "Spy Game," "Serendipity," "No Man's Land," "Maybe Baby" and "High Heels and Low Lifes."

April 16: "The Man Who Wasn't There," "Black Knight," "Domestic Disturbance," "Deep End" and "Texas Rangers."

Los Angeles Times