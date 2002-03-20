SCHOOL TAX STATISTICS CAN BE MISLEADING

As president of the Erie County Association of School Boards, I must clarify several points that have been raised in recent News articles regarding school consolidation and school taxes.

First, we disagree with those who use a study of the Public Policy Institute of the Business Council of New York State to point to reducing school taxes as the solution to the problems of our region.

Quality education draws people to a community. We should market the quality of education in our region and not use misleading statistics to criticize expenditures.

Note these facts: At a time when the cost to educate children needing special services increased more than 75 percent (1995 to 2001), total school district spending went up less than a third of that amount. When we remove the cost of transportation and a record amount of voter-approved capital projects, spending kept pace with inflation. In fact, in the six-year period from 1995 to 2001, the 14.8 percent increase in school taxes collected by Erie County school districts was below the 16.2 percent rate of inflation.

Second, although we recognize that there may be opportunities to improve education for children in the region by improving service efficiencies, our association has not made any specific recommendations regarding consolidation of schools.

We have asked our Task Force on Regional Collaboration and Shared Services to develop a request for proposals (RFP) to study education in the region. The goal of the study is to give every child in the region equal opportunity to meet the state's new performance standards and help each child reach his learning potential.

The association's Executive Board requires broad input in the initial RFP design and throughout the process. Prior to advertising an RFP, funding must be secured and approved by the delegate assembly representing each school board in Erie County.

WALTER BAUMGARDT

West Seneca