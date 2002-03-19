CLARIFICATION NEEDED ON DRUNKEN DRIVING

Donn Esmonde's March 8 critique of the recent trial of a police sergeant on a charge of drunken driving contained myths created and perpetuated by the media. The first such gem is ". . . both drivers were legally drunk."

If a driver is drunk, he is committing a crime. He is acting illegally. It's legal to be drunk in various places, but not behind the steering wheel. Nothing in the Vehicle & Traffic Law even comes close to "legally drunk."

The second is ". . . well above the legal limit of 0.10" referring to a .14 reading in a blood alcohol test. If the legal limit is .10, does that mean that it's legal to drive with a BAC of .10? Does illegality begin with a .11? Section 1195 (2) of the law specifies the probative value to be given to chemical test results. It says that .08 ". . . shall be given prima facie effect in determining whether the ability of such person to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by the consumption of alcohol." The Vehicle & Traffic Law will be searched in vain for a "legal limit."

Finally, Esmonde wrote, "The law says if you log a 0.14, you're drunk. Not impaired. Not buzzed. Drunk." The law does not say that. The law does not give any probative value to test results of .10 or more. It does not define either driving while impaired or driving while intoxicated. Both were defined by the Court of Appeals in 1979 in the case of People v. Cruz. Neither definition mentions blood alcohol content. "Impaired" is part of the Cruz definition of "intoxicated."

WILLIAM J. OSTROWSKI

Buffalo