TUESDAY'S MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Amherst

Information session: Adoption STAR, a state-authorized adoption agency, will offer "Adoption Options"; 7 to 9 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville.

For information and registration, call 691-3300 or e-mail the agency at info@adoptionstar.com.

Meeting: The Williamsville Central School Board will hold a special board meeting and a budget work session to review a working draft of the district's proposed 2002-2003 spending plan; 7:30 p.m., district office board room, 105 Casey Road.

Buffalo

Screening: High blood pressure risk reduction program offered by the Erie County Health Department; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salvation Arm Golden Age Center, 960 Main St. Free.

Meeting: The Board of Ethics; 9 a.m., Room 1317 of City Hall.

Meeting: The Common Council; 2 p.m., Council chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

Meeting: The City of Buffalo Good Neighbors' Planning Alliance; 7 p.m., West Side Planning Area, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St.

Spring lecture series: "Issues in Modern Sculpture: Rodin, Brancusi, Duchamp-Villon, Matisse, Giacometti and Others," by Kenneth Way, curator; Albright-Knox Art Gallery auditorium, 1285 Elmwood Ave.

Free with gallery admission. For time, call 882-8700.

Cheektowaga

Screening: High blood pressure risk reduction program offered by the American Red Cross; 1 to 3 p.m., Cleveland Hill Lutheran Church, 261 Cleveland Drive. Free.

Forum: The state Department of Transportation will hold a forum on the proposed reconstruction of parts of Union Road and Walden Avenue; 5 to 9 p.m., Cheektowaga Central Junior/Senior High School, 3600 Union Road.

Meeting: The Cheektowaga-Sloan School Board; 6:30 p.m., Woodrow Wilson building, 166 Halstead Ave.

Meeting: The Traffic Safety Commission; 7:30 p.m., Council chambers of Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road.

Lockport

Class: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a class in cooking called "Nutritious Meals in 30 Minutes or Less"; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 4-H Demonstration Kitchen, 4487 Lake Road. Fee is $5. Call Judy at 433-6773 to register.

North Tonawanda

Class: Self-defense classes for women offered by a second-degree black-belt instructor using Tae Kwon Do techniques; 7:45 to 8:45 p.m., YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St.

Cost is $35 per month for members and $45 for nonmembers. Registration information at 692-5580. Classes also held Thursday.

Orchard Park

Meeting: The Town Zoning Board of Appeals; 7:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 4295 S. Buffalo St.

City of Tonawanda

Meeting: The Tonawanda School Board budget session; 6 p.m., 202 Broad St. Regular meeting at 7.

Meeting: The Common Council; 7 p.m., City Hall, 200 Niagara St.

Town of Tonawanda

Relay for Life meeting: Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda residents are invited to learn more about the premiere American Cancer Society "Relay for Life in Ken-Ton," scheduled as a community event for the coming summer; 6 p.m., Premier Cafe, 3445 Delaware Ave.

Wheatfield

Bridge: Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 2790 Church Road. Learn to play bridge from 10 a.m. to noon.

Youngstown

Speaker series: St. John's Episcopal Church, Main and Chestnut streets, will offer a Lenten worship and speaker series with a service; 7:15 p.m. followed by a presentation.

This week, the Rev. Christopher J. Owens, director of VIVE Inc., an organization that assists refugees who claim political asylum and intend to enter Canada.

