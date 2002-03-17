REPORTERS' NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: It was British actor Laurence Olivier (1907-1989) who observed: "I take a simple view of living. It is: Keep your eyes open and get on with it." . . .

ON THIS DAY -- In 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act. . . . In 1837, Grover Cleveland, former district attorney and sheriff of Erie County, mayor of Buffalo, governor of Neww York and the 22nd and 24th president of the United States, was born in Caldwell, N.J. . . . In 1922, Mohandas K. Gandhi was sentenced in India to six years' imprisonment for civil disobedience. He served two years. . . . In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany's war against France and Britain. . . . In 1974, most of the Arab oil-producing nations ended their embargo against the United States. . . .

Me

I will never be

Anyone but me

-- Joseph Heidt

TABLE SET -- The Hyatt Regency Buffalo will host a St. Joseph's Table from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the newly renovated Atrium Restaurant, Harriet's.

A meatless buffet, featuring Pasta Con Sarde and Verdure Alla Pastella, will be offered. The cost will be $12 per person, with a portion of the proceeds going to Catholic Charities. For reservations or information, call 855-4830. . . .

GOOD NEIGHBOR TIME -- The Gloria J. Parks Child Care Center at 3242 Main St. is trying to collect 1.5 million Campbell's Soup labels to get a new van. The van will be used to haul children from school to the center's after-school and other programs as well as for field trips.

The center is asking Western New Yorkers to help by sending their soup labels and labels from other products to 3242 Main St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14214. For a complete list of acceptable labels, call 832-1010. Labels can be mailed or dropped off at the front desk. The center must have all its labels in by May 29. . . .

ELMA FIRE HALL at 2945 Bowen Road will be the scene of a spring flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13, sponsored by the Elma Ladies Auxiliary. Baked goods and refreshments will be available. For information about rental of tables ($10 each), call Vicki Kamholz at 655-4942. . . .

BOOK SALE -- Friends of Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia, sent word that a large selection of mysteries, science-fiction, large print, cookbooks, bio-

graphies, novels and children's books will be available for purchase at a book sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 4. For information, call Ann Joslyn at 343-9550. . . .

CHOW SPECIALIST -- Army Pvt. Brian M. Heidrick, a 2001 graduate of North Tonawanda High School, has graduated from the food service specialist advanced individual training course at Fort Lee, Petersburg, Va.

The son of Keith L. and Kathy M. Heidrick of North Tonawanda was trained to perform preliminary food preparation procedures to meet Army production schedules and recipes, cook, bake and serve food in large and small quantities, field and garrison kitchen operations, general operation of Army dining facilities and storage of subsistence items. . . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Diane Keller, Joe Stoklosa, Dottie Bauer, Mike Mangan, J.J. Griffin, Linda Christiano, Agnes Tomaka, Janice Gruber, Charlotte Mueller, Walter Bigelow, Cindy O'Meara, Dr. Paul Nasca, Carol Easton, Arlene Thrower, Grace Marie Burrano, Jody Piscatello, Sgt. Kevin Gibson, Abigail Kubiak, Jim Doyle, Susie Semple, Patty Wrest, Roseanne Ciancio.