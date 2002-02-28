THE LEADING MAN

Bob Dylan is in talks to take on his first major film role in 15 years, a producer on the project said.

The musician could star in an Intermedia Films project tentatively titled "Masked and Anonymous," said Nigel Sinclair, one of the film's producers.

"He is very interested in the project," Sinclair said. "We're working out some of the details with him."

A spokesman for Dylan did not return a call seeking comment.

The film, which has been in development for about a year, would feature Dylan in the role of Jack Fate, a troubadour who is brought out of prison by his former manager for one last concert.

It is uncertain whether Dylan would write new music for the feature. But some old tracks could be used in a scene where the lead character performs with his band, Sinclair said.

Shooting is scheduled to being in June.

Dylan's last starring role came in the 1987 Warner Bros. release "Hearts of Fire." He also co-starred in Sam Peckinpah's 1973 western "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid."