JEAN V. WATKINS, BELL AEROSPACE RETIREE

Jean V. Watkins, a longtime employee of Bell Aerospace Textron, Wheatfield, died Monday (Feb. 25, 2002) in Erie County Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 85.

A Town of Tonawanda resident, Watkins was employed in scheduling and production control for 42 years at Bell. He retired in 1981.

A World War II Army veteran, he saw action in Europe, served with the occupying forces in Japan and was awarded the Bronze Star and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.

Watkins was a member for 32 years and a past commander of Jurek Post 1672, American Legion, and a member of the Combat Veterans Association.

Born in Buffalo, he attended Amherst Central High School. He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda, and its Holy Name Society.

Watkins is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Teresa A. Emminger; five daughters, Cheryl A. Barone of Columbia, Md., Rosemary T. Ailinger of Buffalo, Patricia J. of Amherst, Mary Beth Champlin of Kenmore and Kathleen M. Fries of Portland, Maine; four sisters, Margaret M. Zugger of the Town of Tonawanda, Rosemary Caito of Batavia, Joan P. Gerace of New Jersey and Sister Patricia Watkins of Yardley, Pa.; a brother, Paul F. of Amherst; and eight grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Dengler Funeral Home, 2070 Eggert Road, Amherst, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

