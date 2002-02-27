AKRON BOARD DISCUSSES WORKINGS OF MIDDLE SCHOOL

The Akron Central School District is preparing to open its new middle school in September.

Wednesday night, School Board members discussed, at length, the middle school concept, including educational programs, staff development and structure.

"We're working very hard to make good decisions for our district," School Superintendent Ronald G. DeCarli said. "The district-level team studied all the components for the program for two years before presenting recommendations to the School Board."

DeCarli noted that the School Board's philosophy is in "the development of the whole child." Educational programs, he said, must be "challenging and purposeful."

Officials answered questions about how the transition to middle school will affect the students. "It is our responsibility and concern for a smooth transition," DeCarli said.

The new middle school is part of a $20.9 million capital improvement project that also will add and renovate elementary classrooms, build a state-fo-the-art media center, upgrade computer systems and construct an eight-lane new pool that will be accessible to the disabled.