NETWORKS ARE ABOUT TO SPRING A BOUQUET OF MARCH SHOWS

Now that the final triple toe loop has been skated and the last skeleton racer has avoided chin surgery, the networks are back playing their favorite spring game - March Madness.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus kicked off the spring season with her Tuesday night NBC comedy, "Watching Ellie," which at times managed to make 22 minutes seem as long as "Lord of the Rings."

On Thursday, NBC premieres another comedy, "Leap of Faith" opposite the premiere of "Survivor: Marquesas." Then it is Friday and the start of March, when several series try to make a big enough impression to survive the fall cut.

Successful spring series are as rare as an Olympic event without a controversy. And, even some of the spring successes have steep falls. A year ago, ABC had a spring hit, "What About Joan," and brought it back this fall. It lasted a few weeks and was canceled.

A few years ago, NBC had a spring hit in the family comedy, "Daddio," and brought it back for the fall. It lasted a few weeks and was canceled.

Then there are the high-profile series like CBS' "Big Apple," the David Milch-Anthony Yerkovich series that CBS rushed on the air last spring. It quickly bit the dust.

With that history, let's take a quick look at some of the spring pretenders, as well as some returning cable and network series.

Thursday: "Survivor: Marquesas" (8 p.m., Channel 4): Realizing that this series isn't as hot as it used to be, CBS lifted its secrecy and sent critics the first two-thirds of the opener. The contestants in the Maraamu and Rotu tribes seem even younger and fitter than the last group. And less weird. Music is more prominent than it has been, with the main title theme being augmented with music from authentic Marquesian singers. The tape stopped at the immunity challenge, making it impossible to figure out who will leave first. My guess is the producers want Sarah Jones, a Maraamu tribe member who fills a bikini quite well and flaunts it, to stay as long as possible.

Friday: "State of Grace" (8 p.m. ABC Family): This is one series that Disney kept after purchasing the cable channel from Fox. In the adorable opener, 12-year-old Grace, and her friend, Hannah, and their families are introduced to the joys - and addictions - of color television in the 1960s. "State of Grace" serves as the lead-in for reruns of two ABC series, "According to Jim" (8:30 p.m) and "Alias" (9 p.m).

Sunday: "No Boundaries" (7 p.m., Channel 49): Just when you thought the reality craze was almost over, WB unveils this new outdoor adventure series featuring 15 contestants, ages 19 through 53. It supposedly is about "the best of human nature." Hey, wasn't that what the Salt Lake games were supposed to be about? The most resourceful leader in the group gets $100,000 and a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Gee, I thought the title sounded familiar.

"Six Feet Under" (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO): Nate, David, Claire and Ruth Fisher and Nate's girlfriend, Brenda, are back, as wacky as ever.

Monday: "The Wayne Brady Show" (8:30 p.m., Channel 7): He's back, thrown into one of ABC's troubled time slots.

"Being" (9 p.m., VH1): A half-hour documentary series that reveals how rock stars handle their fame. No word on who pays for the smashed guitars and hotel rooms. The opener features Latin music superstar Shakira. What? You expected Mick Jagger?

"Never Mind the Buzzcocks" (9:30 p.m., VH1): An irreverent musical comedy adapted from a long-running smash show carried by BBC2, it features a series of music parlor games played by three-person celebrity teams.

"Once and Again" (10 p.m., Channel 7): If Rick and Lily don't find happiness in this time slot, ABC will divorce itself from the project.

"Late World With Zach" (11 p.m., VH1): Half-hour late night show hosted by Zach Galifianakis ("Heartbreakers") that uses "music as a springboard to explore every facet of the Hollywood scene."

Tuesday: "As If" (9 p.m., Channel 67): Dramedy based on a popular British series.

"Random Years" (9:30 p.m., Channel 67): UPN comedy about three twentysomething male roommates and a "hard-chargin' " female who moved in down the hall. It deals with relationships, long distance dating and living in New York City. Gee, that sounds original.

Sunday, March 10: "Ultimate Albums" (9 p.m., VH1): The inside stories of records we love, kicking off with a look behind the making of Def Leppard's 1983 "Pyromania."

Monday, March 11: "American Embassy" (9 p.m., Channel 29): Arija Bareikis stars as Emma Brody, a vice consul at the United States embassy in London who is looking for adventure and love across the ocean in a series that is borrowing the time slot of "Ally McBeal."

"The Colin Quinn Show" (9:30 p.m., Channel 2): A "limited" music variety series. That isn't a criticism of Quinn's talents, just an explanation of how long NBC expects it to last. It has three scheduled airings of a series that will feature "a topical monologue, sketch comedy and guest elements."

"Amazing Race" (10 p.m., Channel 4): CBS trots out its second edition of this reality series, which had more energy and entertainment value than the last "Survivor." After premiering here, it moves to its permanent time slot, 9 p.m. Wednesday) And UPN - which now is owned by the same company that owns CBS - reruns it on Fridays, too.

Tuesday, March 12: "The Shield" (10 p.m., FX): Michael Chiklis, old "Daddio" and "The Commish," himself, returns in a police series that is getting as much positive buzz as "Big Apple" did last year. FX is hoping the comparisons end after that.

Thursday, March 14: "My Guide to Being a Rock Star" (8 and 8:30 p.m., Channel 49): Long delayed takeoff of British series starring Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson. He plays an aspiring rock star in a series that plans "to humorously depict the ups and downs of making it in the tough and uncompromising world of the music industry." Sounds like VH1 missed this one. WB is double-running episodes, suggesting it doesn't expect this guide to become a golden oldie.

Tuesday, March 19: "Andy Richter Controls the Universe" (8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Channel 29): Conan O'Brien's former sidekick plays a struggling short story writer who narrates the stories of his life.

Wednesday, March 20: "Felicity" (8 p.m., Channel 49): Keri Russell returns for the series' final 11 episodes, which culminates with a two-hour May 22 series finale in which Felicity graduates from college.

Friday, March 22: "Under One Roof" (8 p.m., Channel 67): An original reality program from the producers of "Big Brother" in which varied American families are sent to a secluded island to compete for a luxurious beachfront home.

Wednesday, March 27: "Greg the Bunny" (9:30 p.m., Channel 29): Seth Green and Eugene Levy play second and third fiddle to a stuffed animal in this high-concept series. Green is the bunny's best friend, Levy the blundering producer-director of the children's TV show in which Greg stars. It may make you forget all about "ALF." Oh, you forgot already, did you?

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com