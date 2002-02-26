MORTGAGE AGENCY TARGETS ERIE COUNTY WITH LOW-COST LOANS

The state's mortgage agency is putting $500 million into a low-cost mortgage program to help first time home buyers and Erie County is a target market.

SONYMA's "Achieving the Dream" program offers fixed-rate loans, with no points, at 4.75 percent. Conventional 30-year mortgages at most banks are currently about 7 percent.

Erie County residents earning less than $35,560 may qualify for the loans. The maximum eligible home purchase in Erie County is $99,200 for the program.

Gov. George Pataki announced the $500 million commitment by SONYMA earlier this week, which is a major expansion in the program's funding. The program loaned about $150 million from 1998 until 2001.

SONYMA will target $100 million of the new funding to 16 counties with home ownership rates of less than 66 percent, including Erie County.