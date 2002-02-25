NEWS & NOTES

The one-act play, "The Road of Life" by Jennifer Grahm, a senior at Niagara Falls High School, has won the fourth annual Write to be Heard playwriting contest. The play will have its professional premiere as part of Alleyway Theatre's Buffalo Quickies Short Works Festival at 8 p.m. March 16 at the Alleyway Theatre. The play also will have a staged reading at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 1565 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

Catch the following high school drama productions and musicals this week:

Clarence High, 9625 Main St., "Mame," 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Cheektowaga Central, 3600 Union Road, "Bye Bye Birdie," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Eden, 3150 Schoolview Road, "Cinderella," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.

Iroquois, 2111 Girdle Road, Elma, "Who's Dying to Be a Millionaire," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kenmore West, 33 Highland Parkway, "Annie," 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Maryvale, 1050 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, "Bye, Bye Birdie," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

North Collins, 2045 School St., "Bye, Bye Birdie," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.

West Seneca West, 3330 Seneca St., "The Wiz," 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Williamsville East, 151 Paradise Road, "Godspell," 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Pioneer, County Line Road, Yorkshire, "Annie Get Your Gun," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.