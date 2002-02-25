BOARD OPPOSES RELOCATION OF CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Add the Town of Cheektowaga to the list of municipalities that have gone on record as opposing Kaleida Health's proposal to relocate Children's Hospital.

The high regard for the institution was evident as four Town Board members explained Monday night how their children or grandchildren were treated for life-threatening conditions at the hospital. Earlier this month, elected officials in Amherst and Blasdell took up the cause for the hospital.

"You never know when your own kids, your own children, will need this type of care," said Cheektowaga Council Member Patricia A. Jaworowicz.

Her grandson, Daniel, was born four months' premature last June. At 1 pound, 9 ounces, he was on the "cusp of viability" and faced a number of surgeries and other challenges, she said. He was released from the hospital Dec. 12.

"Every time they operated on this tiny creature, they saved his life," she said.

Council Member Thomas M. Johnson Jr. said that he had followed the story of Children's Hospital in the news but that he got a firsthand look at the hospital when his 4-week-old grandson was admitted there earlier this month with viral pneumonia.

"I really think such a hospital, with everything tailored to children, . . . cannot be confused with an adult care facility," Johnson said.

Also joining the unanimous vote in support of the hospital was Supervisor Dennis H. Gabryszak, whose son underwent heart surgery at the hospital, and Council Member William P. Rogowski, whose son was diagnosed and treated for diabetes 18 years ago at Children's.

Council Member Jeff Swiatek said Children's forms an important part of the web of health care services that adds to the quality of life in Western New York.

It seemed to be a night for the Town Board to make statements. Members also went went on record as opposing the redistricting proposal being considered by the Erie County Legislature that would divide the town into five legislative districts. There are four legislators representing the town today, with two of them having the majority of their districts in Cheektowaga.

Under the proposal, only one legislator would have the majority of his district in the town.

"The residents were just furious," Council Member James J. Jankowiak said of the plan. "The way the pie is divided is certainly not good for the Town of Cheektowaga."

Johnson called the proposal "offensive" and said that there has been a lack of response by legislators representing smaller sections of the town.

Council Member Thomas J. Mazur, a former county legislator, called the reapportionment proposal absurd and ridiculous.

