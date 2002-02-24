TAPES CONSTRUCT A CASE OF UNVARNISHED INSIGHT

More than 50 hours of taped conversations play an important role in the government's case against former Buffalo Narcotics Detective Darnyl Parker and his three co-defendants. Most of the FBI tapes are between Parker and Theodore Calhoun, a drug dealer working with the FBI.

Jurors listen with wireless headphones and follow along with transcripts, one set provided by the FBI and the other by Parker's attorney, Mark J. Mahoney, who contends that his are more accurate.

Quality is often poor -- jurors know from the music in the background that Calhoun is a jazz fan, especially of the saxophone -- and most discussions, while many times X-rated, are hardly the stuff to make the cut on a televised police drama.

But the tapes offer jurors another portrait of the men before them in court, the times when their guard is down, when their words are not interpreted by the lawyers defending them.

One of the more bizarre recordings is from Nov. 10, 1999, when Parker was showing Calhoun a catalog of high-tech recording devices police use, warning Calhoun that he can never be too careful what he says.

Parker shows Calhoun one device that looks like a garage door opener used to record and transmit conversations. It is similar to the unit the FBI installed in Calhoun's truck. The following conversation, as Parker thumbs through the catalog, was recorded with a device hidden in Calhoun's sneaker:

Darnyl Parker: Check this out. This is the stuff they got out, man.

Theodore Calhoun: What is that? Model T. What is that, a phone? A radar detector transmitter, what is that? I ain't hip.

Parker: This is, ah, like they can record your conversations.

Calhoun: What they do, wear it or something?

Parker: Put it in the car.

Calhoun: I ain't hip to that.

Parker: That's what I'm sayin'; somebody could come near you.

At another point, Calhoun visits Parker at a bowling alley. Parker, who has two perfect 300 games and bowled for the police team, talks to Calhoun between frames:

Calhoun: What is it, one of them days, man, or what?

Parker: Nope, the lanes is real dry.

Calhoun: Are they?

Parker: I got to figure them out.

Calhoun: The lanes is dry?

Parker: Yeah, yeah. They real dry.

That conversation later ended up costing Parker. When Police Commissioner Rocco J. Diina heard about the tape, he checked and discovered that Parker was bowling while he was supposed to be working. Diina brought department charges against Parker and took away his pay for 10 days.

The tapes also caught Parker in a romantic bind. This conversation on Parker's cellular phone was of Crystall White, a dancer from Detroit, opening a package with a diamond necklace Parker had sent to her. Parker's girlfriend at the time and now, Annette King, a Buffalo police officer, sits daily in the spectators' section behind him:

Crystall White: (screams) Darnyl, have you lost your mind?

Parker: Probably but. . . .

White: Oh, my God, you are crazy. And how.

Parker: Like that?

White: Oh, my God, this is. Darnyl, I can not.

Parker: You like this? You make sure you wear that and don't you take it off. And every time. . . .

White: Oh, my God.

Parker: And every time you look in the mirror, who you gonna think about?

White: Darnyl.

Parker: Yeah.

Five days later, King calls Parker on his cell phone. Parker tells King that he loves her, too.

The FBI has no tape recordings of what defense lawyers say is the most important conversation, the alleged Feb. 13, 2000, robbery by the four detectives of $36,000 from Kevin White, an FBI undercover agent posing as a drug dealer.

White testified that because he was dealing with police officers familiar with FBI techniques, he did not wear a recording device. He said he did not want to jeopardize his safety or the investigation.

Instead, jurors watched blurry videotapes of the alleged theft of White's money bag, and heard this cell phone conversation as the four detectives watched White, and FBI agents watched the four detectives:

John Ferby: Yeah, we see him.

Parker: OK.

Ferby: Yeah, um.

Parker: He ain't got no bag, so he must have went back to the window.

Ferby: Yeah, I know, I'm startin' not to like this here. . . .

Parker: Next time he go to a window, we gonna tackle him. (Laughter)

Ferby: You ain't kidding.

Parker: I told Bobby (Hill). I said, man, we should of ran up there and smashed the window. (Laughter) At least got the bag out of there.

Ferby: Yeah, right. I know.

Parker: OK, he's gettin' ready to move, he's gettin' ready to move.

Ferby: Yeah, we see.

Parker: OK.

Ferby: All right.

