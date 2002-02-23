STATE SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR BUSINESS AWARDS

Empire State Development, the state's economic development organization, is seeking nominations for the 2002 New York State Small Business Awards.

The awards are presented annually by Gov. George E. Pataki to outstanding small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and members of the small business community.

Award categories are: Small Business Person of the Year; Small Business Advocate of the Year, and Small Business Not-for-Profit Organization of the Year.

Nominations can be made by trade associations, civic organizations, chambers of commerce, private and public educational institutions, or other types of business organizations, and must be received no later than March 29. Applicants may also nominate themselves in one of the three award categories.

Eligibility for an award must meet criteria outlined in the nomination application form available from ESD's Division for Small Business Applicants and must meet the definition of small business as established by Section 131 of the state Economic Development Law.

Applications will be reviewed by the New York State Business Advisory Board, which will make its award recommendations to the governor.

For information and application form, contact Empire State Development's Division for Small Business toll free at (800) STATE-NY or e-mail esd.smallbus@empire.state.ny.us or go towww.nylovessmallbiz.com.