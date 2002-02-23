Jim May is a goal-oriented man.

He spent 13 seasons as a goaltender in a pair of national indoor soccer leagues and was the first player signed by the defunct Buffalo Stallions.

Now the goal he tends is a little different, but no less important to him. May is the point man on the $6.5 million plan to renovate and expand Sportsplex, the aging and popular sports center he owns with former soccer executives Michael Geraci and John Bellanti.

The expansion to the Ridge Road center would include the only full-size indoor soccer field in Western New York.

"This is a major undertaking, the largest in the complex's more than 20-year history," said May, 48, the principal owner of Sportsplex.

May said he is shooting to have shovels in the ground this May, with the 80,000-square-foot addition scheduled to be completed around September in time for the winter indoor soccer season.

May, Geraci and Bellanti are all big names in the field of soccer. Geraci was part owner of the Major Indoor Soccer League's Buffalo Stallions, which fielded a roster of internationally famous players, including Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi, from 1979 to 1984.

Bellanti invested in the Buffalo Stallions in the 1980s, purchased the National Professional Soccer League's Buffalo Blizzard franchise in 1996 and served as president under the original ownership of the Knox and Rich families.

May played in the outdoor North American Soccer League and in the Major Indoor Soccer League. He was a coach and then vice president and director of soccer operations of the Buffalo Blizzard, which came onto the field in 1992 and dropped out last August when the National Professional Soccer League reorganized to form the new Major Indoor Soccer League.

Sportsplex was the practice home of both the former Buffalo Stallions and Blizzard soccer teams.

The project to renovate and expand the Ridge Road facility is running into some opposition from area residents who fear the increased traffic would ruin the peace and quiet of their neighborhood and be a hazard for students and other pedestrians who take Ridge Road from Payne Avenue to get to North Tonawanda High School.

May said he is confident he can resolve the traffic issues with the city and the School Board.

"We've been working on this for a while, and we see it happening," May said.

"It will be a huge venue," May said of the proposed complex, which is already the largest and longest-running indoor sports center in Western New York.

The building, currently assessed at $1.3 million, has six indoor tennis courts, a smaller indoor soccer field, sports shop, showers, locker rooms, a bar and a snack bar.

Epic Center in Williamsville and Sahlen Sports Park in Elma are the only other major indoor sports complexes in Western New York. Sahlen's has three indoor sports fields, the largest being 96 yards long and 35 yards wide, said company President Bill Samson. Epic Center's indoor soccer field measures 70 yards long by 40 yards wide, said owner Mike Weiss.

The new indoor soccer field at Sportsplex would be at least 100 yards long and 60 yards wide, said May.

With a field of that size, May said, Sportsplex could attract national soccer tournaments and bring players and fans streaming into North Tonawanda.

Sahlen's Samson calls soccer "the world's most popular sport." With several other youth sports on the decline, participation in soccer in the United States and Canada has increased by more than 80 percent in the last 10 years, said Samson, quoting national high school association statistics.

"A soccer field of these professional dimensions would attract players and spectators from across the Northeast and Canada and generate significant tourist revenue for the region," said John R. Simon, executive director of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The county agency recently endorsed the project and has agreed to grant Sportsplex tax breaks that could save the company more than $1 million over the next 15 years.

"Soccer tournaments fill hotel rooms," said Simon, a former soccer player and coach.

Simon was speaking from experience. From 1976 to 1985, he coached Buffalo's Delaware Soccer Club, taking the team to two state championships.

"During weekend tournaments, we rented every hotel room in the county," Simon said.

Not in North Tonawanda they wouldn't.

The city of 30,000 doesn't have a single hotel or motel, meaning the soccer players and fans would have to stay in neighboring Wheatfield and Niagara Falls.

While conceding the lack of hotels and motels, North Tonawanda Common Council member Phillip R. Rizzo said, "Tournaments and soccer fans would help all the restaurants in North Tonawanda."

Rizzo, whose First Ward includes the Sportsplex and neighboring area, said the project has drawn "a few complaints" among his constituents, but he believes they will be resolved and the expansion will go ahead.

Traffic congestion on Ridge Road, the only thoroughfare to Sportsplex other than driving through high school property, is the major concern of area residents.

"The traffic out there is already pretty nasty on school days," said Suzanne Coran, who lives at the corner of Oakwood Terrace and Ridge Road, just one-tenth of a mile from Sportsplex. "Add an expansion and all that extra traffic, and somebody's kid is going to get hit."

The area of concern is about one-tenth of a mile of Ridge Road and the private service road extension that leads from Payne Avenue past Oakwood to Sportsplex and the rear of North Tonawanda High School. The section of Ridge Road from Payne to Oakwood is owned by the city, with Sportsplex and the school sharing the service road extension. The road has no sidewalks, and schoolchildren already share the thoroughfare with vehicles and school buses.

"It gets a little hectic there in the morning and afternoon when kids are going to and from school," said a spokesman for the police department. "The school put up 10 mph signs on its section, but they're mostly ignored. It's a private road, so the police can't do much about it."

Coran says she has the support of several residents along Oakwood Terrace, many of whom said they're not opposed to the Sportsplex expansion, just to the congestion they fear will clog Ridge Road.

"I'm all for the Sportsplex," said Donna Coleman, who has lived on Oakwood Terrace for 10 years. "We definitely need something like that for the children of North Tonawanda. My concerns are for the safety of people on Ridge Road."

"We're not trying to stop progress. That's good business for North Tonawanda," said Timothy Coran. "We just want to make sure the traffic problems are under control."

Theresa Morone, who owns Floral Access at the corner of Ridge Road and Payne Avenue, is all for the expansion. "It will be great for the community," she said, adding that widening Ridge would solve the traffic problem.

Widening the road, building sidewalks and installing traffic lights are all being studied by the planning department, city officials said.

Since traffic concerns were first aired at a public hearing in December, May hired FRA Engineering of Buffalo to install traffic counters across Ridge Road and Oakwood Terrace to gauge current usage of the streets.

"We're still collecting information at this point," said the firm's Joseph Tocke. "It's too early to draw any conclusions."

The traffic studies will be submitted to the Common Council, which is generally behind the Sportsplex project.

"There are a few issues to resolve, but I would say they have the encouragement of the Council," said City Clerk Michael D. Cox.

New IDA board member Joseph J. Miranto of North Tonawanda, while acknowledging the "great benefit to the community," said he also is concerned about increased traffic problems.

The expansion proposal still has to go before the city's Planning Commission, but that body also is behind the project.

"I'm looking at this project as a benefit for the Sportsplex property itself and for the community as a whole," said commission Chairman Gary Przewozny. "The existing complex needs improvement, and this will accomplish that."

The 20-plus-year-old building needs extensive repairs inside and out, particularly to the pothole-ravaged service road and parking lot.

Przewozny is not only the planning board chairman, he's also a soccer coach at Sportsplex. His 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son both play soccer there, "and they love the place."

They're not alone. An estimated 500,000 people, ages 3 to 73, go in and out of Sportsplex every year, the company's records show.

"Sports are very important in any community," said May. "We have a proven track record, and we want to improve and expand on that."

The North Tonawanda School District, which has the right of way on the Ridge service road from Oakwood to Sportsplex and to the rear entrance of the high school, sees no traffic problems that cannot be solved.

"We've had an excellent relationship with Sportsplex over the years," said School Superintendent John George. "They have always been a good neighbor, and I'm confident we can work together to solve any issues relating to the expansion."

Using the road that winds through school property to enter and exit the sports complex won't be an option, however, said George.

George and May agree that increased traffic from future soccer tournaments wouldn't interfere with the flow of school students, because tournaments would be held on weekends, when school is not in session.

The proposed indoor soccer field is not seen as competition for the high school's new outdoor soccer field across the service road from Sportsplex, but as a complement, because the school players could use the Sportsplex field in winter, George said. The school's baseball players already use Sportsplex to practice in winter, he added.

The indoor field could also be used as a practice field in winter for the Niagara Pioneer Soccer League's 900 young players in 60 house-league teams, local soccer leaders have said.

