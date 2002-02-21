Rochester may be coming to an MTV broadcast near you.

Universal Buzz, a Rochester-based music company that broadcasts live alternative music concerts over the Internet and on college radio stations, has been acquired by Zoom Culture, a media company based in Chapel Hill, N.C., which produces television shows on music and youth culture.

According to the Democrat and Chronicle, Marty Laferty, president of Zoom Culture and former chief of marketing at Turner Broadcasting, says a weekly Universal Buzz show could reach a national cable channel such as MTV or VH1 by the end of the year.

Zoom Culture has created such shows as "Hip-Hop Nation," "Notes from the Underground," "Playground Earth" and "Spring Break." The channel hopes to add another 25 television shows in the next few years.

The Universal Buzz show would be filmed in bars, coffeehouses, backstage lounges and college campuses by independent videographers, most of them 18- to 24-year olds, according to Laferty.