THREE KEY UNITS MERGED INTO ONE: MAJOR CRIMES

The Buffalo Police Department's Homicide Bureau went out of existence at 12:01 a.m. today. The Robbery Squad and the Major Case Squad also are history.

Unfortunately, it's not because people have stopped killing and robbing each other.

Instead, those units have been combined into the new Major Crimes Unit, a 30-member squad made up of many of the veterans of the old units.

"We think it will make us more efficient," said Harold Litwin, the department's chief of operations and investigations.

"We will be able to respond to a major crime with as many as six detectives and a sergeant. The most important work is done in the first hours of the investigation," he said.

Rather than losing expertise in a special area, such as homicides, the members of the new unit will be expected to become knowledgeable in all areas, he said.

Saving money for the financially strapped city also is a goal, he acknowledged, and with the new system, it should not be necessary to call in detectives as often on an overtime basis.

"This is something we have been thinking about for a few months, but we're probably putting it into effect earlier than we would have due to the financial problems," he said.

But some veteran homicide detectives said that the change is only about money and that the quality of investigations will suffer.

"Only time will tell, but I think you should have a specialized unit for homicides," said Detective Ray Masecchia, who is moving from Homicide to Major Crimes. "I think the solvability factor will suffer."

Detective James Giardina said he is not aware of any Homicide Bureau detectives in favor of the change.

"They want everyone to be able to do everything," he said, "but we think there should be specialists in certain fields."

And he doesn't think that the move will save money.

"We'll be picking up more cases and getting more court time," he said. "I think the investigations will be diluted."

Erie County District Attorney Frank J. Clark said Wednesday that he is willing to withhold judgment and give the new unit a chance.

"If it works, good for everyone," Clark said. "But if it doesn't, I will be the first yelling for change. We can't afford to see serious cases go down the drain because the police officers didn't have the proper training."

Clark agreed with Litwin that concentrating the investigation immediately after a crime often is effective.

"The best time to solve a crime is within the first 72 hours," Clark said, "so if you can put more people on the scene and have a bigger push, you have a better chance of a successful conclusion."

