SPORTS TODAY

Venus to take over top ranking for first time

Venus Williams, who won her third title of the year at the Antwerp Open, will top the women's tennis rankings for the first time even if she loses her opening match at this week's Dubai Open.

Williams closed to within 137 points of Jennifer Capriati after beating Justine Henin, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, in Sunday's final. Capriati will drop below Williams this week because she isn't defending the 141 points won on the corresponding week in 2001.

Williams, 21, who also won in Paris and Gold Coast, Australia, this year, has claimed nine of the last 13 tournaments she's entered, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Her rise to No. 1 has been held up by her limited schedule. Last year she played 12 events compared to Capriati's 17.

Martina Hingis dropped to fourth in the standings behind Lindsay Davenport. Neither played last week, but Hingis had more points to defend.

Kansas clinches tie for Big 12 title

Drew Gooden had 26 points, and Nick Collison added 16 as No. 1 Kansas beat Iowa State, 102-66, Monday night and clinched at least a tie for its first Big 12 title in four years.

Kansas (24-2, 13-0 Big 12), playing its first game since replacing Duke atop the AP poll, got a combined 34 points from its trio of post players -- Gooden, Collison and Wayne Simien -- en route to a 49-25 halftime lead. Simien finished with 15, giving them a combined 57.

Iowa State (11-16, 3-10), the two-time defending Big 12 champion, dropped to 0-9 on the road and virtually guaranteed Larry Eustachy his first losing season in 13 years as a head coach.

The Jayhawks (23-2) took advantage of Duke's loss at Maryland on Sunday to reclaim the top ranking, receiving 48 first-place votes and 1,745 points from the national media panel.

Maryland (21-3) moved up one place to second following the 87-73 victory over Duke. The Blue Devils had been No. 1 for all but one week this season, including nine when they were a unanimous choice.

The Terrapins were No. 1 on 19 ballots and had 1,713 points, 61 more than Duke (23-2), which still received four No. 1 votes.

Maryland's No. 2 ranking is its third of the season. The Terps have held that position more than any other school without ever reaching No. 1 -- 21 weeks. Louisville is second with 15 weeks.

This is the first week of the season that Duke isn't ranked No. 1 or 2, and the Blue Devils haven't been below fourth since the middle of the 1999-2000 season.

Cincinnati moved up one place to fourth, while Alabama jumped two spots to fifth. The complete poll is on Page D8.

In a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game, Dave Holmes had a season-high 23 points as Manhattan (19-7) defeated Loyola, Md. (4-22), 67-56 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Marlins sign Raines to minor-league contract

Tim Raines hopes to become one more person with Montreal roots to go to Florida this season. Nomar Garciaparra, Rafael Furcal and Bill Mueller just want to be healthy.

Raines signed a minor league contract with the Marlins on Monday, aiming to play his 23rd season in the major leagues.

The 42-year-old outfielder came back from a shoulder injury last year and batted .303 with one home run and nine RBIs in 51 games for Montreal and Baltimore.

"He did a terrific job coming off the bench in a pinch-hit role," said Marlins general manager Larry Beinfest, who was with Montreal last year. "He's a great guy to have in the clubhouse and a veteran presence."

Garciaparra reported two days early to Boston Red Sox camp in Fort Myers, Fla., to test his right wrist, which forced him to miss all but 21 games last season.

The two-time AL batting champ played catch, but said he's going to take it slow this spring.

"It's feeling pretty good," the shortstop said. But he added that "while I'm here, I'm going to be smart" and not rush his activities.

In Kissimmee, Fla., Furcal was back on the field for the first time since he injured his left shoulder in June. Furcal took batting practice and fielded grounders at his shortstop position, testing his arm, that required surgery.

"He looked good," Braves manager Bobby Cox said. "He did a lot of work today. The medical people looked at him and he was 100 percent fit, very strong."

And considerably older, too.

The Braves learned last week that Furcal, the 2000 NL Rookie of the Year, is 23 years old -- not 21 as he previously claimed. The error was revealed when Furcal had visa difficulties leaving the Dominican Republic.

Mueller is in Mesa, Ariz., getting an early start to his second season with the Cubs. He broke his kneecap diving for a foul ball last May and was limited to 70 games.

"I think it's just getting down and getting back into baseball shape," he said.

Point Given picked as Horse of the Year

Point Given, the beaten Kentucky Derby favorite who rebounded by winning four straight $1 million stakes, is Horse of the Year.

The strapping chestnut colt also was selected champion 3-year-old of 2001 in voting announced Monday night at the annual Eclipse Awards dinner in Miami.

In both categories, Point Given was the first-place selection by the three voting groups -- racing secretaries for National Thoroughbred Racing Association member tracks, the Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers Association.

After finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby, Point Given, owned by the Thoroughbred Corporation of Saudi Prince Ahmed Salman and trained by Bob Baffert, won the Preakness, Belmont Stakes, Haskell Invitational and Travers before being retired in August because of a ligament injury.

Tiznow overcame a back injury, won a second straight $4 million Breeders' Cup Classic and was the second choice of all three groups in voting for Horse of the Year. He was a unanimous pick as champion older horse.

European-based horses Johannesburg, Fantastic Light and Banks Hill won Eclipse Awards.

Johannesburg was voted champion 2-year-old colt or gelding on the strength of a victory in the 1 1-16 mile Juvenile on the NTRA Breeders' Cup World Thoroughbred Championships card on Oct. 27 at Belmont Park. It was his debut in the United States and on the dirt after having won all six starts at no longer than six furlongs in Europe.

The Breeders' Cup win made Johannesburg the early favorite the Kentucky Derby. Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, however, has not committed the colt to that race.

Washington gives Tyson boxing license

Mike Tyson was granted a boxing license by the D.C. Boxing and Wrestling Commission today, setting the stage for a possible bout against Lennox Lewis at the MCI Center in June.

The three-member commission approved the license by a 3-0 vote via conference call.

"To say we are not concerned about his past would be disingenuous," vice chairman Michael Brown said. "But we looked at the application on its face."

Tyson has been looking for a boxing body that would permit him to fight WBC-IBF heavyweight champ Lewis after he was turned down by Nevada.

Amerks blank Wolves behind Noronen

Christian Matte and Norm Milley scored 33 seconds apart in the second period to lead the Rochester Americans to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.

Mika Noronen made 21 saves, including nine in the third period, in the Amerks' (20-22-13-1) third straight win. Matte finished with two goals and one assist; Francois Methot had three assists and Brian Campbell had two.

In other AHL action: Michal Grosek scored on a breakaway in the final second of overtime to lift the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 4-3 victory over the Albany River Rats. Former Sabre first-round draft pick Barrett Heisten scored his seventh goal for Hartford. . . . The Syracuse Crunch lost, 4-3, to the Milwaukee Admirals despite former Sabres draft pick Brad Moran's 17th goal.