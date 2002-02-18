NEWS & NOTES

The March issue of Teen People magazine has a photo of Summer Maue, 19, a 2000 graduate of Pioneer High School and now a sophomore at Long Island University, with Sugar Ray, her favorite band. Unable to get tickets to the Dec. 13 Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, she took the 40-minute train ride into New York City after reading in Teen People about a day-long "Style Jam" that would offer a lucky someone the chance to be featured in the magazine.

After waiting in line with a friend for hours, she was asked to be in the photo shoot and thought she was going to be photographed with Jewel, finding out later that the photo would be with Sugar Ray. After a professional makeup and hair styling, she got to watch Sugar Ray perform and then got to meet the band. "It was nothing at all like I expected -- I just automatically assumed, like most people do, that all celebrities have attitudes or that they aren't willing to give us 'normal' people the time of day. After mentioning where I'm from, Mark McGrath made a comment about the Goo Goo Dolls hailing from the same area and the interesting, yet humorous fact that someone named Summer lives in Buffalo."

Catch the following high school musicals this week:

Holland High School presents "Anything Goes" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5. To reserve a seat, call 537-8200, Ext. 7106.

Williamsville South, 5950 Main St., Williamsville, presents "No, No, Nanette" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $7 pre-sale, $8 at the door.

West Seneca East, 4760 Seneca St., presents "Grease" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $7. To reserve a seat, call 677-3300, Ext. 4143. A '50s dance contest for the audience will be held before each show, with prizes.

DeSales Catholic School presents "Bye, Bye, Birdie," 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Tickets are $5. Call 433-6422.

Calling all Western New York artists, in senior high school and older. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery invites artists to submit no more than 10 slides of their work, with a March 8 deadline, for consideration in a regional exhibition, "In Western New York 2002," which will be on display at the gallery from Aug. 3 to Sept. 29. Artists must clearly label slides with name, title of work, date, dimensions, medium and "top." Include a resume with current address and daytime telephone number along with a statement about your work if you like. Mail to In Western New York 2002, Albright Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14222-1096, or hand-deliver to the Elmwood Admissions Desk during gallery hours. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you wish the slides to be returned.

The University at Buffalo Law School will hold a luncheon program for minority high school students who are interested in learning more about law school, from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in O'Brian Hall on the North Campus. Call 645-2907 or e-mail lwiley@buffalo.edu to register.

