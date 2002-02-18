LISA VANALSTINE, WORKED AT WNED-TV

Lisa M. VanAlstine of East Aurora, who was membership chairwoman for WNED-TV/Channel 17, died unexpectedly Saturday (Feb. 16, 2002) in Buffalo General Hospital. She was 27.

Ms. VanAlstine, the former Lisa Link, was a 1993 graduate of East Aurora High School. She graduated from Hilbert College in 1998 with a bachelor of arts degree in English and became WNED-TV's membership chairwoman in 1998.

An avid reader, she spent her lunch hours reading to students at Buffalo's Herman Badillo School. She also was a theater buff and enjoyed attending productions at the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ont., Shakespeare in the Park in Delaware Park and Shea's Performing Arts Center.

She also was a supporter of the annual Roycroft Festival in her hometown.

Ms. VanAlstine is survived by her mother, Patricia Link of East Aurora; a brother, Kevin of East Aurora; a grandmother, Catherine Wasieczko of North Tonawanda; and a dear friend, Brian Kreib of Buffalo.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Wood Funeral Home, 784 Main St., East Aurora. Burial will be private.