NATIONAL ID CARDS WOULD BE A MISTAKE

I vividly recall a conversation with my father at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. With all the naivete of my 11 years, I asked him, "What's the difference between the Russians and us?"

I remember the old man's matter-of-fact reply. "In Russia, there are men in uniform everywhere, carrying machine guns. They can stop you and ask for identification. People in Russia have to carry identity papers at all times."

Forty years later, as I now move about our community, I am constantly reminded of that simplistic answer. During a brief visit downtown, I observed uniformed, armed individuals from at least a dozen enforcement agencies. When our daughter recently arrived at the airport, our trunk was inspected and heavily armed soldiers patrolled the terminal.

These may be difficult and extraordinary times, but I find recent developments, effected under the guise of national security, to be alarming and quite disturbing.

Misguided government officials are now calling for a national identity card. Would an ID card truly increase our safety? How secure have cards been in the past?

We are awash in fake IDs. A random check in any high school would find countless fake and forged identification instruments. Perhaps body marking would assuage our desire for security. But we have a historical revulsion to tattoo identification. Then again, given our appetite for the latest technology, implanted chips make more sense. Please, we need no more "modest proposals."

Over the centuries, our liberty has been purchased and protected with the blood of hundreds of thousands of our countrymen. Do we now dishonor that debt by surrendering our freedoms because of a madman's deeds?

We need a vigorous national debate on the current direction of our government, lest we unwittingly become the instrument of our own demise.

BRUCE D. MITCHELL

Snyder