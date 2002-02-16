RYAN - JAKUBCZAK

St. Patrick Episcopal Church, Cheektowaga, was the setting at 4 p.m. Friday for the wedding of Lisa Anne Ryan and Scott Paul Jakubczak. The Rev. Carmen R. Seufert heard their vows.

A reception was given in Kiebzak's Beginnings.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia A. Larson of Hamburg and Richard R. Ryan of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Rose M. Jakubczak of Cheektowaga and Daniel Jakubczak of Town of Tonawanda are the parents of the bridegroom.

A customer service representative of HSBC Bank USA, the bride is a graduate of Maryvale High School and Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services. The bridegroom, a West Seneca East High School graduate, is a printer with Quebecor Printing Buffalo. The couple will be at home in Cheektowaga.