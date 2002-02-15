Every weekday afternoon, the T.J. Dulski Center on Lewis Street becomes a hive of youth activity.

Children from East Side neighborhoods flock in after school to use the game and computer room. At 4:30, they sit down to a hot meal -- for many their last of the day. Three times a week, the regulars are joined by troubled kids, bused in from a counseling service.

Afternoons are equally hectic a mile away at Polonia Hall, a former veterans post on Paderewski Drive, where the featured activity is basketball in the upstairs gymnasium.

Together, these facilities, operated by the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center, provide shelter, food and lots of things to do for nearly 800 children from some of the city's poorest precincts, at a time of day when many of them might otherwise be getting into trouble on the streets.

"When they have idle time on their hands, they make mischief," observed Linda Hansen, Dulski Center director.

But the safety net may be unraveling.

Steep cuts imposed by a city that has been pushed into debt by recession, state budget confusion and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are threatening the Urban Center -- formerly the Polish Community Center -- and more than two dozen other human services agencies.

Marlies Wesolowski, Urban Center executive director, says the cutbacks threaten those most in need -- "the poorest of the poor."

The service organizations vow to fight back. At an unprecedented meeting recently in the Urban Center, leaders of a dozen agencies began mapping a survival strategy likely to include:

Calling on city, county and state leaders to restore at least some funding.

Exploring ways to save money by collaborating -- a strategy also being pursued by cultural organizations to combat a similar budget crisis.

Facing a total loss of $135,000 in government aid for the current fiscal year, and at least another $125,000 in the year beginning July 1, the Urban Center board has ordered Wesolowski to draw up an emergency plan she said is certain to bring about staff and programming cuts and "possibly shutting down" altogether.

Closing places like the Dulski and Polonia centers "would be a recipe for problems, not only for the neighborhoods but the kids," Wesolowski believes.

For months, the organization has performed a fiscal juggling act to keep services intact while searching for new revenues.

The outlook is equally grim for other human services providers. They comprise a loose network of people, facilities and programs that have helped low-income families since Congress enacted the federal community development block grant program in the 1970s.

Wesolowski said the Urban Center's problems date to the summer, when she arrived as executive director after nine years on the Buffalo Board of Education.

The organization paid for its summer youth program out of pocket, expecting that the expenses would be reimbursed, as usual, by the city Division for Youth. At the same time, the center applied for its annual city grant, which pays several staff salaries and insurance premiums.

But 2001 would turn out to be anything but usual for state and local governments and those who rely on them to send back some of the tax dollars they collect.

Wesolowski was informed that Urban Center's funding contracts had been approved. The first payments were to arrive within 10 days.

Then came Sept. 11 and the aftershock that seemed to paralyze governments from Albany, where the 2001-02 state budget was already six months late, to Buffalo. The month ended with no checks in sight.

In mid-October, Community Services Commissioner Donald O. Allen informed Wesolowski that city grant-in-aid money had been frozen.

The undelivered Youth Division and grant-in-aid funds created a $57,000 gap in the center's $1.4 million budget, a third of which is used to weatherize the homes of needy East Side residents. Next, $18,000 was trimmed from the Urban Center's federal block grant allocation, and $1,800 from its United Way funding.

More bad news arrived in December: a decision by the county's new Public Benefit Oversight Committee to cut the Urban Center's funding from $60,000 to zero. Wesolowski took the blame, saying she had come on the job in the middle of the budgeting process and submitted a faulty application.

On Jan. 8, Mayor Anthony M. Masiello told all grant-in-aid recipients -- arts as well as human services organizations -- that City Hall was broke. All the 2001-02 grants would stay frozen. But there was more.

"Because we are encountering serious financial problems in light of reduced aid from Albany following the Sept. 11 attacks," he said, no grants would be forthcoming in 2002-03.

It meant the Urban Center will be out another $35,000.

Finally, the center and other human services groups learned earlier this month that their share of 2002-03 federal block grant funds will be cut by about 30 percent.

The Urban Center's block grant funding would drop another $30,000, from $189,000 to $159,000.

And so, six months before the start of the next fiscal year, the agency knows it is facing another shortfall of at least $65,000.

At the recent meeting, human services directors agreed to face the crisis shoulder to shoulder.

"Long-term, I don't see the funding situation getting better," Wesolowski said. "A lot of us will be facing extinction. It's that bad. But if we go it alone, we're going to perish alone."

"You're stronger in numbers," said Deborah Cielencki, executive director of the North Buffalo Community Center.

"But we need a well-thought-out plan," added Latonya Czedle of CRUCIAL Human Services.

City officials hold out little hope that the human service cuts will be restored to a significant degree, although Budget Director James A. Milroy said about $167,000 in reimbursements for youth programs run in the summer by the Urban Center and other agencies finally has being released by the state. The funds "are starting to move now," Milroy said.

Mayoral aide Peter Savage said that, given that the city has been "pushed against the wall" by its own budget crisis, human services groups would be wise to pursue the joint cost-cutting strategy.

"It's not so much that what they are doing is inefficient. It's just that everyone is asking for the same pot of money," Savage said. "It's a finite pot, and there are more and more demands on it."

