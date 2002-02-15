AGGRESSIVELY SELLING BUFFALO

Call it a formula for failure: Buffalo increasingly relies on the promise of its cultural, historic and architectural treasures to lure tourists and companies to this region, yet the money it spends on tourism is tied to how well it's already doing. When tourism slumps, as it has since Sept. 11, there's less cash to do aggressive marketing when it's most needed.

As even longtime local residents are becoming more aware, this city has a lot to offer even casual visitors. Cultural tourism -- the fastest-growing sector of the second-largest private sector industry in the state -- holds real potential for a struggling local economy. But local spending on tourism promotion is going down when it should be going up.

That's because 85 percent of the budget of Erie County's tourism promotion agency is tied to income from a hotel bed tax. Last year, the Buffalo Niagara Convention and Visitors Bureau had $3.3 million to spend on marketing. This year, with the drop-off in room rentals since Sept. 11, the total will be even less.

"We aren't spending as much as other regions and other states are spending, and that's critical," said CVB Director Richard Geiger, who will have about $3 million to work with this year. "Tourism is a consumer product, and aggressive marketing is vital. To some extent, it is all about money."

The CVB budget is only half to a third of the tourism budget of comparable cities, and far below the marketing outlays of more recognized "destinations" that often have privately owned theme parks with their own multimillion-dollar promotion budgets. But Sept. 11 impacted far more than tourism budgets. Given the city's fiscal crisis and the constraints imposed on a state that already channels aid through its "I Love NY" program, added money may prove hard to come by.

"If it truly is an important part of our economic development agenda, then I think we need to make funding a priority and find the money," Geiger rightly argues.

That's no easy task. But state aid could be increased either by deepening the pool of state matching grants for local promotional efforts or earmarking funds from a state tax on rental cars -- two approaches that have long been argued, but never successfully. Erie County could increase its funding by allocating a bigger share of the bed tax. The Visitors Bureau now gets just over half the revenues from the bed tax, but the county would find it difficult to increase that share given the need to pay off construction debts from such projects as the existing convention center and HSBC Arena.

Another approach might be to hike the bed tax itself. Of 16 cities comparable in size, geography and attractions to Buffalo, only Rochester, Nashville and Cincinnati have lower hotel room occupancy taxes. Although such hikes are anathema to the hotel industry, in the end it is the hotels that would benefit from increased tourism.

The level of promotion funding here remains low, but there are indications that what is spent is at least effective. Last year's $3.3 million, by a variety of measures, generated more than $76 million worth of direct local economic impact in current and future convention business alone. The number of convention groups steadily increased over the past six years, as hotel bookings grew from 65,700 room nights to 122,000 last year.

A 1999 study by Ontario's Niagara Economic and Tourism Corp. indicated tourism investment has been key to drawing investment to Ontario's Niagara Region, and has become a $2 billion regional industry that's an economic engine instead of just a source of low-paying hospitality jobs. That message was carried to venture capitalists in Toronto and Manhattan to spur even more investment. A similar study, seeking to develop an investment strategy and key local sites to tap global tourism trends, is planned here.

Period architecture, in particular, always has been a strong suit for Buffalo, and a study done in the last decade showed that architectural tourists spend far more than the average visitor. Yet our architecture has never had the right promotion, and this advantage is not fully exploited.

The low level of tourism promotion funding here is a problem, but not yet a crisis. It would be a mistake, for example, to launch too-aggressive promotion of still-developing sites -- Erie Canal Harbor or Frank Lloyd Wright restorations, for example -- before they are fully ready to welcome the public. A tourism destination's reputation is built on the visitor experience, not just advertising.

But with more such attractions headed toward completion and an array of cultural institutions, historic sites and architectural masterpieces already here, more light should be peeking out from under Buffalo's bushel.

Former President Teddy Roosevelt -- inaugurated here at a place now a National Historic Site, by the way -- once advised Americans to "do what you can with what you have where you are." We're here, and we should be doing more to make the best of what we proudly have.