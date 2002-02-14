RICHARD 'BUS' WERDER DIES AT 79; CANISIUS HIGH FOOTBALL LUMINARY

Richard I. "Bus" Werder, 79, of Buffalo, a renowned football player and coach at Canisius High School, died Thursday (Feb. 14, 2002) in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.

Werder -- known as "Bus" or "Buster" since his infancy, when a hospital nurse brought him to his mother and said, "Isn't he a Buster?" -- is regarded as one of the best football players ever to come out of Western New York.

He was a star fullback at Canisius under legendary coach Johnny Barnes from 1938 to 1940, scoring a record 98 points as a senior.

Werder played guard at Georgetown University, earning All-America mention three times while being named to the Catholic All-America team twice and winning the Touchdown Club's award as Washington's outstanding athlete in 1946 and 1947.

After a tour in the Army, he played in the 1948 College All-Star Game. He played pro football in 1949 for the New York Yankees of the All-America Conference before suffering a career-ending injury.

Werder then began a 30-year coaching career. He coached for seven seasons at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, winning the city championship and Coach of the Year honors in 1955. He served as an assistant coach at Canisius during the 1960s and then succeeded Barnes in 1973.

His teams won five Monsignor Martin Association titles from 1973 to 1977 and set a Western New York record that still stands, going 43 consecutive games without a defeat. He was honored by the Buffalo Athletic Club as Coach of the Year in 1976.

Werder was well known for his sportsmanship. The Courier-Express noted in 1977, when Canisius was ranked first in the state, "Another surprising factor in the Crusaders' top ranking is that Werder doesn't run up the score. . . . Running it up is a favorite trick of coaches who covet high rankings in polls."

Werder retired from coaching in 1978, completing the season after the death of one of his sons, J. Gregory, whom he coached, in a car accident before the start of his senior year.

He returned to Canisius in 1988 and served for three more seasons, coaching another son, Matt, and helping to breathe new life into the program.

"I felt if I could impart a little drive and really arouse the spirit we always had here, I would be doing a good job," he said at the end of his second term.

Although the records of those teams never matched the glory years of the 1970s, he was credited with helping to restore the program's pride and tradition.

"I can't imagine anyone doing a better job," Jim Skipper, Canisius' athletic director at the time, said upon Werder's second retirement.

In addition to coaching, Werder had a long career in sales, first at J.C. Stephens Ford and later at R.J. Koch Real Estate and Potter Real Estate.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Winifred Gleason Werder; four sons, Richard I. Jr. of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Mark of St. Louis, Karl P. of Sarasota, Fla., and Matthew E. of Buffalo; three daughters, Margaret M. and Mary Cudeck, both of Buffalo, and Dorothea McIntyre of Stony Point; a sister, Regina O'Connor of Buffalo; and 12 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mark's Catholic Church, 401 Woodward Ave. at Amherst Street, after prayers at 9:15 in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

[Heaney].