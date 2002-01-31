All pianists are proud of their artistic lineage. But Gary Graffman, who is joining the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra this weekend, has special bragging rights.

This is a guy who, in his 20s, studied with Vladimir Horowitz.

Horowitz, Graffman points out, had semiretired at that point. "He was sitting at home and moping," Graffman explains on the phone from Philadelphia.

"He was thinking of recording but he was not appearing in public. I ended up playing for him . . . I would say once a week for a year, once a month for four years, and speaking on the phone with him almost every day."

During their lessons, Horowitz would help Graffman find his own interpretations. "He would criticize me on the basis of what I was trying to do. We'd talk about it, and he'd have me try it again and again. He was interested in the human voice. He lent me many recordings of bel canto singers, and he'd ask: How would a singer phrase it, where would you breathe?

"And then since he was considering making recordings and not quite sure of what he wanted to record, he would play for me for hours," Graffman says. Horowitz, he recalls, would play Clementi and Scriabin sonatas for him late into the night. "He was a night owl, as I am," he says.

"Remember," he adds, "I was going around giving concerts by that time. So it wasn't like teaching a 12-year-old."

It's hard to imagine that Graffman was ever a kid. And, in a way, he never was.

He was only 11 when he was accepted by Philadelphia's prestigious Curtis Institute of Music. He was just out of his teens when, in 1949, he won the prestigious Leventritt Award and began a fast-paced concert career.

In 1979, however, muscle damage restricted the use of Graffman's right hand. He had to change focus. He became involved in education: Since 1986, he has been head of the Curtis Institute. In concert, he has concentrated on music written for left hand alone.

There's more of that music than most people think. Much of it was commissioned by pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who lost his right arm in World War I. Ravel wrote his famous Concerto for Left Hand for Wittgenstein, and Britten, Korngold, Prokofiev and Richard Strauss also took on the challenge.

Besides playing Wittgenstein's repertoire, Graffman also loves to play music by contemporary composers. With the BPO this weekend, he'll be performing "Seven Last Words," a concerto for piano, left hand and orchestra by Daron Aric Hagen.

"It's a very moving piece," he says. "I get more and more inspired as I practice it."

While he's not above laughing about our snow, Graffman has good memories of Buffalo. Soon after winning the Leventritt prize, he says, there were three orchestras he performed with right away: the New York Philharmonic, under Leonard Bernstein; the Cleveland Orchestra, with Georg Szell -- and, lastly, the BPO, led by William Steinberg.

How was Steinberg? "Wonderful!" Graffman exclaims. "He was a very great musician. I play so many concerts I don't remember them all," he adds, "but these were my first."

Preview

WHAT: The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring pianist Gary Graffman

WHEN: 7:30 tonight, 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Kleinhans Music Hall

ADMISSION: $20-$62

INFO: 885-5000

e-mail: mkunz@buffnews.com