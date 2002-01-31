Rock

Nine Inch Nails

And All That Could Have Been

Live ****

Still ****

Nothing Records]

Calling a body of work -- two discs and a DVD -- by the lamentation "And All That Could Have Been" says it all before even getting to pained song titles "The Wretched," "The Persistence of Loss," "Leaving Hope."

Trent Reznor again creates a tumultuous portrait of remorse and sadness with painful honesty on new tracks and old favorites found on the 16-track "Live" and its nine-song companion, "Still." The discs are available separately or in a deluxe package. And there's a DVD. Get it all.

The overwhelming power and naked emotion that leaves audiences purged and satiated or just emotionally drained are the hallmarks of a live NIN show. "Live" captures that intensity in an outstanding live recording. Through the angry splendor of "Terrible Lie," the bombastic fury of "March of the Pigs," the frenetic pain of "Wish" and the mournful laments of "Hurt," Reznor builds it up and tears it down.

"Still" is a haunting collection Reznor aptly calls "a melancholic suite for a rainy, fall Sunday afternoon." Four tracks were recorded live in deconstructed, soul-baring fashion. Vocals and piano are the arrangement of choice as songs flow into each other with barely a breath.

The already heartbreaking "Something I Can Never Have" is quietly stripped to its maudlin soul, as is the forlorn "The Day the World Went Away." "The Becoming" is hushed but still angry. New instrumentals "Adrift and at Peace," "Gone, Still" and "Leaving Hope" paint soft moments of stark beauty and isolation. "And All That Could Have Been," the song, is a tormented tale of love lost -- a worthy namesake for this project.

-- Toni Ruberto

Jazz

John Scofield

Uberjam

Verve] ***

Bireli Lagrene

Gypsy Project

Dreyfus] *** 1/2

There is musical life after jazz-rock fusion. Here are two of the great living jazz guitarists, and do they ever prove it. Scofield -- who explored the territory with Miles Davis many intrepid years go -- has become the cleverest and funkiest groovemeister in jazz at the same time that he has solidified his reputation as a player who means every burning note. That is no small trick in jazz -- a little like dirty dancing and writing a sonnet at the same time.

So great is his reputation for doing it by now that when he throws a party, the guest list is choice. That's what's happening in the wittily titled "Uberjam," which includes John Medeski and Karl Denson (frequent Buffalo visitors both). Among the notions that fly by without comment is the grooviest gloss on "Blue Moon" you've ever heard.

No current jazz guitarist has a more frustrating history than Bireli Lagrene. A Belgian gypsy guitarist -- just like jazz guitar's primal master Django Reinhardt -- he wasn't even a teenager when he made his debut as a Django-imitating prodigy. A misguided adolescent search for stylistic "independence" had him making a few worthless fusion discs, full of flying-fret emptiness and pseudo-pop insincerity.

He has now, at age 35, achieved an inspiring comfort level with his destiny, which is to be the greatest living guardian of Django's acoustic guitar language (and there are more than a few these days).

The worst thing about "Gypsy Project" is that there's only 43 minutes and 10 seconds of it. If ever a disc should have gone on at least 20 minutes longer -- with several cuts in the seven-minute range -- it's this one. Instead, we have a lot of classic Django repertoire played at the two- and three-minute length of a 1940s 78 by a group modeled on Django's classic Hot Club Quintet (featuring violinist Florin Niculescu in the Stephane Grappelli role). Most of it swings like mad, and by the time, near the close, you get to "Limehouse Blues," they're ready to swing the house down.

-- Jeff Simon

Blues

Various artists

Sweet Emotion: Songs of Aerosmith

Heavy Hip Mama] ** 1/2

Imitation may be the highest form of flattery, but this blues-rock tribute is mainly for Aerosmith fans or blues-rock lovers. At best, it's a mixed bag of the Boston bad boys' greatest hits; at worst, it's the same old song and dance, a marketing ploy.

Listening to Stephen Tyler and Joe Perry's hard-rocking material performed by earnest studio players and blues originals like octogenarian pianist Pinetop Perkins and Delta legend David "Honeyboy" Edwards is to understand the narrow shoals this album navigates.

Gerald McClendon, Kim McFarland and Cathy Richardson, regardless of their talent, are not well-known performers, and Lou Gramm and Marshall Crenshaw have little credibility in the blues community.

Songs like "Sweet Emotion," "Pink" and "Dude (Looks Like A Lady)" stubbornly refuse to be honed into blues material.

Perkins and Rusty Zinn insert tongue in cheek for "Walk This Way," Otis Clay's soulful voice is splendid on "Crying," and Lou Ann Barton is an emotional power pack on "One Way Street." Poor Joe Louis Walker flounders on "Sweet Emotion," and Edwards seems lost on "Train Kept A-Rollin' " -- all in all, a triumph of concept over conviction.

-- Jim Santella

Buffalo Wax

Mail Order Gigolos

Girl Fantastic and Her Kickin' Dog

Dominic Mangone is back with his second studio release under the name Mail Order Gigolos. The first was a solid indie effort with a polished production that defied the genre's characteristics of muddy, lo-fi sound. This time, he jumps out all fresh and poppy right from the start on the title track, a friskly little number with an infectiously peppy bass line.

The slight jangly pop flair of "Bender" sways into a warm breezy bridge and chorus. The poignant "St. Christopher Shroud" benefits from Mangone's strong voice that leads the way over a passionately strumming guitar. Mangone picks up attitude on the rocker "Something I Can Use," a song that shows he has a knack for penning driving rock as well as catchy pop.

-- Toni Ruberto

FROM THE VAULTS

(an occasional roundup of recent reissues)

Johnny Be Good!

Columbia/Legacy has just released the first single-disc overview of the career of Johnny Winter. "The Best Of Johnny Winter" compiles material from the Texas guitarist's straight blues period -- his eponymous 1969 debut and 1970's "Second Winter" -- as well as the rock-blues hybrid he pursued through the majority of the '70s, principally with his arena-blues combo Johnny Winter And, which also included former McCoys guitarist Rick Derringer.

Blues purists lamented the day Winter began making like Cream-era Eric Clapton and playing rock gigs; somehow, such behavior was seen as betraying the blues. "Bollocks!" would be the appropriate response to such accusations, as this 16-song collection makes clear.

Winter's snakey slide work, gritty, soulful vocals and biting tone paved the way for Stevie Ray Vaughan's stellar Texas blues more than a decade later. Winter's more rock-oriented work never strayed far from the blues and helped provide balance to the often hyperbolic progressive stylings and bombastic arena rock of the day. Look no further than Winter's scorching take on the Muddy Waters classic "Rollin' and Tumblin' " for proof that Winter's work is an important entry in the ongoing history of the blues.

Pink without the Floyd

"Wouldn't You Miss Me?: The Best Of Syd Barrett," (EMI/Harvest) compiles the highlights of the former Pink Floyd leader's "sometimes brilliant, sometimes all too obscured by its creator's cloudy mind" solo career.

If you have Barrett's post-Floyd essentials -- the brilliant "The Madcap Laughs," the solid "Barrett," the obtuse "Opel" -- you don't really need this collection unless you're just dying to possess his druggy, sneering, acid-folk diatribe, "Bob Dylan Blues." If you're approaching Barrett's knotty ouevre for the first time, "Wouldn't You Miss Me?" is a great place to start.

Early Tull standouts

Three early Jethro Tull gems -- 1968's "This Was," 1969's "Stand Up" and 1970's "Benefit" -- have been remastered with additional tracks by Capitol/Chrysalis. The sound quality has been greatly improved, and each disc comes with a typically witty and insightful essay from leader Ian Anderson.

All three are worth owning, but "Benefit" might well be the strongest effort: Here Tull began to move away from straight blues and incorporate elements of rock, classical, Celtic and even the occasional blues-based jazz flourish.

-- Jeff Miers