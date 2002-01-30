GAS STATION ROBBERY SUSPECT HELD

A suspect is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail after being arrested late Tuesday while fleeing the scene of an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station at 72 East Ave.

James F. Mulvey, 22, of South Transit Street, also was charged in the Jan. 22 holdup of the Sunoco station at 100 S. Transit St., Detective Capt. Lawrence Eggert said.

Mulvey allegedly made off with $100 in the first robbery, and $150 in Tuesday night's incident, Eggert said. Police confiscated a pistol from Mulvey, which detectives said they believe is the gun used in both robberies.

Mulvey pleaded not guilty to two first-degree robberies and two felony assault charges, and one count each of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration at his City Court arraignment.