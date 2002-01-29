Call it Food Street. The five-odd miles of Hertel Avenue that stretch from Main Street to the Niagara River are so stuffed with places to buy food and places to eat food that no other name will do.

You can find everything from good felafel to Russian candy bars.

The vittles offered on this most urban of byways are amazingly varied. True, Italian is a mighty presence - Hertel is, after all, the site of the annual Italian Festival - but Greek, Mexican, Caribbean, kosher and Arabic, not to mention good old American, all beg to be recognized.

Most of the places are small family businesses that specialize in personal service. To us, that's an enormous plus.

Hertel has always been a food-oriented street. But, Jeanine Baran, neighborhood business specialist for the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corp., says in the last 10 years, the street has become a destination area, spurred on by the number of antiques shops located mainly between North Park and Parkside.

"It's a real neighborhood," Baran said. "You can park your car and walk and look at restaurants and shops."

And, she pointed out, the Hertel neighborhood is different from the city's other vital food-oriented area - Elmwood Avenue.

"Elmwood has many large single homes, but Hertel has doubles, so the population is more dense," Baran said.

She described Hertel as "a diverse middle-class neighborhood," exactly the kind of neighborhood, in fact, where interest in food would be high.

Mark Goldman, the restaurateur often credited with jump-starting the Chippewa Street renaissance, considers Hertel "a residential middle-class model for the rest of the city.

"It's accessible from all parts of the city," he said. "The avenue has lots of intersecting streets with small distances between them so it is eminently walkable.

"It's a bright spot in the city," Goldman said.

So, with that in mind, here is a partial list of culinary opportunities along Hertel, moving westward from Main Street.

Come hungry - your taste buds will be thoroughly tempted.

European Russian Delicatessen, 1785 Hertel Ave. 837-9330. Marla Uzlyan is celebrating her 10th anniversary in this little shop that specializes in smoked fish, Russian style cold cuts (many of which come from Brooklyn), teas, dairy foods, caviar, candy and spectacularly beautiful cakes. (We like the nesting matryoshka dolls, too.)

Marco's Italian Deli, 1744 Hertel Ave. 862-9117. Italian sandwiches in this take-out, eat-in place, the most popular being the "Forget About It," which features turkey breast, red peppers, provolone, red onion, lettuce and chili mayo. Panini and antipasto also available.

Ivy's restaurant, 1735 Hertel Ave. 831-7050. It seems as if there has always been a restaurant on this busy corner at Starin. Ivy's is the latest incarnation, specializing in Italian-American food.

Albert Young & Sons Cakes, Inc., 1661 Hertel Ave. 838-2640. Family-owned and -operated, the bakery specializes in wedding cakes. But you want to pay special attention to the pastries, like sweet potato pie, made from fresh yams, and the apple and pecan pies, some available in single serving size. Also note the old-fashioned desserts such as peach cobbler, banana pudding and bread pudding.

Kostas, 1561 Hertel Ave. 838-5225. Behind those handsome columns sits a Greek restaurant much patronized by the neighborhood. American food also is available.

Bob & John's La Hacienda, 1545 Hertel Ave. 836-5411. Italian food and pizza.

MT Pockets, 1519 Hertel Ave. 838-4658. Claims to serve "Buffalo's best sandwiches" and has been doing so for seven years. You can order soup, too.

La Marina Fish Market & Grill, 1503 Hertel Ave. 834-9681. A seafood restaurant that also features Italian dishes. There's also a retail fish market.

Gramma Mora's Mexican restaurant, 1465 Hertel Ave. 837-6703. All the usual suspects plus hot and spicy Chili Verde. And you can always have flan for dessert.

Little Talia restaurant, 1458 Hertel Ave. 833-8667. Is this the smallest restaurant kitchen in Buffalo? Well, one of them, anyway. You can watch the cooks as you eat. The ancestral portraits on the wall are touching; the food is sophisticated Italian.

Bertha's, 1430 Hertel Ave. 836-8981. "The diner that takes you back a few years" with accoutrements like a black-and-white checked floor and those heavy, klutzy coffee mugs. The menu is typical of the era, but we wonder: Did diners really serve quiche way back then?

North Park movie theater, 1428 Hertel Ave. 836-7411. Real butter on the popcorn. What other theater can make that statement?

Gino's Italian Bakery, 1368 Hertel Ave. 874-2315. Think cookies.

Mastman's Kosher Delicatessen, 1322 Hertel Ave. 876-7580. Pastrami sandwiches as big as your house. Take out or eat in.

Romeo's Bakery Caffe and

Juliet's Gourmet Wine and Cheese Caffe, 1292 Hertel Ave. 873-5730. These two cute Italian food dispensaries, which open up into each other, are owned by husband-and-wife team Susan and Vitantonio Semeraro. Same menu in both. Romeo is a cafe; Juliet a sit-down restaurant. Especially good, exotic pizzas.

Il Fiorentino Ristorante, 1264 Hertel Ave. 447-8889. The new kid on the block. This authentic Tuscan restaurant has just moved in from the suburbs.

Caruso's Italian Imports, 1212 Hertel Ave. 875-2797. Big-time Italian grocer. Lots of olive oil.

Ristorante Lombardo, 1198 Hertel Ave. 873-4291. A supper club with sophisticated decor and imaginative Italian food.

Caffe GarAngelo, 1197 Hertel Ave. 875-8940. Very much a family restaurant. Italian-American food.

Aladdin Market, 1177 Hertel Ave. 876-9515. Falafel, Middle Eastern pastries, exotic coffee, fresh dates and Middle Eastern spices. Featuring the biggest bags of fenugreek seeds you've ever seen!

The Chocolate Shop and More, 1096 Hertel Ave. 447-0922. Chocolate in every shape and form. They make their own thickly stuffed nut clusters. Also note the ice cream, sandwiches and coffee. Eat in, take out.

Embassy Family Restaurant, 690 Hertel Ave. 874-3322. Greek food, seven days a week from 7 in the morning until 10 at night.

Steel Drums, 572 Hertel Ave, 876-5009. Bright and cheerful murals. Caribbean food with varying degrees of heat.

Meister's, 426 Hertel Ave. 876-6877. Not fancy, this tavern/restaurant, typical of this area, has been here for a very long time. Check out the Friday fish fry and the moderately priced steaks.

