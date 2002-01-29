There's no way of telling how much money passed through the window of the old box office at Shea's Performing Arts Center, or how many tickets were pushed back with the change.

The kiosk has stood in the middle of the outer lobby since the grand show-house opened in 1926, though it hasn't been used since ticket operations shifted to the interior lobby in the 1980s.

But like Shea's itself, the last of the area's old-style theater ticket booths is bouncing back with assistance from original blueprints and some student volunteers from Erie Community College.

If all goes according to plan, the structure will be back in business in the fall, as the will-call ticket window, for Shea's 2002-03 Broadway season.

The deteriorated wooden upper half has been removed from the marble pedestal on which it sat for 76 years, and will be replaced by a new booth exactly like the original. Or as much like the original as can be guessed from the drawing.

"Unfortunately, we have no photograph to work from," lamented Doris Collins, who heads Shea's ongoing restoration.

What Collins does have going for her, in addition to the blueprint, is seven eager volunteers from ECC's building and maintenance practicum, who spend Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Main Street theater in return for course credits. Another group from the college's humanities program also is helping out.

In addition to resurrecting the ticket booth, they are restoring the outer lobby ceiling and walls, which have suffered extensive water damage over the years.

The partnership with ECC, now in its third semester, is the sort of arrangement Collins is counting on as she steers the restoration component of Shea's $30 million restoration and expansion, which will take most of the next decade to complete.

Students have helped restore the coat check room on the lower level, built poster boards promoting upcoming productions and, using stencils, painted the upper-level walls in the same burgundy pattern as the original damask wallcovering.

It's the kind of work Shea's could not afford to have done commercially. The ornate outer lobby alone would cost $50,000 to redo if the project were bid out, Collins figures.

She hopes the students, who are receiving expert guidance in historic preservation, will return to the project after graduation.

"The focus of the partnership is to get young people interested in these trades," she said. Plenty of historic Buffalo buildings need help, but if they want to come back to Shea's, Collins has something more challenging in mind: restoration of the interior ceiling, 100 feet above the stage.

That phase -- one of the last -- will begin a few years from now and will take "a good year" to finish, she said. It will require working from a 20-square-foot platform hung by cables from the ceiling.

Shea's volunteer corps also includes retirees, University at Buffalo architecture interns and community service workers. Anyone interested in becoming a restoration volunteer can enlist by calling 847-1410, Ext. 147.

