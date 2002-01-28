RIVERSIDE RALLIES TO BEAT EAST AURORA

Edmund Rainey had 21 points, including six consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter, as Riverside downed East Aurora, 64-56, in a nonleague game.

Riverside outscored the Blue Devils, 17-8, in the third quarter to help erase a 35-28 halftime deficit. Sherrad Bennard led the Frontiers with 23 points. Dave Mallon paced East Aurora with 20 points.

Elsewhere, Rimbus Valaitis had 22 rebounds for Christian Central in a 66-31 win over North Collins.

Monsignor Martin Association: Fran Snyder had 27 points and Glenn Ufland added 11 for Timon/St. Jude in a 57-49 win over Canisius. The Tigers were nursing a two-point lead with one minute remaining when Nick Parisi hit a three-pointer to extend the lead. Jim Rahill's 18 led the Crusaders.

ECIC Interdivision: Doug Babicz had 12 points and Steve Stamer had seven steals as Hamburg needed overtime to beat West Seneca West, 47-39. . . . Nic Schreiber had 17 points for Lancaster in a 59-56 win over West Seneca East. . . . Raymond Braxton had 12 points and Dijaun McQuiller 11 as Lackawanna improved to 12-0 with a 77-56 win over Lake Shore.

CCIAC I: Chris Donahue's three three-pointers in the fourth quarter helped Olean beat Southwestern, 54-40. Donahue finished with 21 points and Ben Gilroy added 16. . . . Jared Porpiglia had 15 points for Dunkirk in a 63-51 decision over Gowanda. . . . Rob Prechtl had 16 points as Fredonia beat Falconer, 58-48. Fredonia took the lead for good in the third quarter thanks in part to the shooting of Aaron McCune, who had all 12 of his points in that quarter.

CCIAC II: Ryan Mangano had 24 points as Silver Creek edged Salamanca, 52-50. . . . Jake Johnson had 16 points for Frewsburg in a 54-53 win over Cassadaga Valley.

CCIAC III: Matt Duliba had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Forestville got past Brocton, 59-47. . . . Gary Reynolds had 18 points for Pine Valley in a 67-41 win over Ripley. . . . Jarrett Wiggers had 21 points for Panama in a 59-52 verdict over Clymer.

Clarence Holiday Tournament: Ed Spoth and Jon Burgio netted 18 and Steve Fassel added 17 for Clarence in a first-round 69-52 win over Lafayette.

Girls basketball

ECIC III: A pair of baskets in the final minute by Sarah Regdos was the difference as Iroquois nudged Springville, 44-41. Regdos and Val Argauer finished with 15 points each.

ECIC Interdivision: Depew overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Williamsville North, 60-52. Kristin Brunetto scored 18 of 22 as the Wildcats outscored North, 42-24, in the second half. Joelle Brunetto had 13 rebounds. Cheryl Kindzia had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Spartans.

Monsignor Martin Association: Patty Thiebolt hit a 12-foot baseline jumper with 48 seconds left to give O'Hara the lead for good in a 35-34 win over Niagara Catholic. Kellie Szczepaniec led the Hawks with 11 points. . . . Lizzie Brinkworth and Lindsey Fitzgerald had four steals each as Mount Mercy rolled Villa Maria, 43-13.

Nonleague: Brooke Matheis had 14 points as Williamsville South ended a seven-game losing steak with a 45-38 win over St. Mary's. . . . Kristen Martin had 10 points for Allegany-Limestone in a 60-32 loss to Wellsville. . . . Gina Appa had 13 points for McKinley in a 45-31 win over West Seneca Christian.