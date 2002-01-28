MONEY MATTERS

401(k)s lose for second year

Last year was a bad one for 401(k) plans. They suffered a 22 percent drop in assets in the year ended Sept. 30, resulting in the first back-to-back annual losses since such plans were introduced in the early 1980s, a survey by Pensions & Investments magazine shows.

About 83 percent of the defined-contribution plans in the survey lost money, following a 0.3 percent drop in the previous year. The survey was based on 98 defined-contribution plans offered by U.S. companies.

The decline reflects the markets' slump last year, especially after the Sept. 11 attacks. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 28 percent in the year ended Sept. 30.

Bloomberg News

Auto insurance by the mile

Texas is the first state to allow an innovative auto-insurance plan being pushed nationally by the National Organization for Women: pricing policies by the mile.

NOW said in a recent position paper that the per-mile option "will especially benefit women, older people and other lower-income groups" who may drive less than average.

Supporters also argue that it will reduce the number of uninsured motorists.

The idea is fairly simple. A driver buys coverage for, say, 10,000 miles and a specified expiration date, whichever comes first. If a customer has mileage left at the end of the policy period, he or she could receive either a refund or a credit toward the next policy period.

Now Texas needs a guinea pig. Insurers in the state are not required to sell the coverage, and so far none has announced plans to do so.

Dallas Morning News

Get data on 401(k) plans

From the collapse of energy trading giant Enron to new government contribution rules, 401(k) plans have been a hot news topic. A number of Web sites offer an array of information:

U.S. Department of Labor at www.dol.gov/dol/pwba/public/pubs/protect /guiLine is overdrawn de10.htm. Offers list of 10 warning signs that may indicate trouble in a 401(k) program.

401kHelpCenter.Com at www.401khelpcenter.com. Features news and "Daily Digest" that keeps tabs on 401(k) plan rules and administration.

mPower.com at www.401kafe.com/commentary/feature/featureLine is overdrawn .xsp. Contains article on 2002 changes in 401(k) rules plus a library filled with other 401(k) topics.

SmartMoney at www.smartmoney.com/consumer. Click on "View Archive" under "User Options" to find Dec. 4 article that discusses effect of Enron collapse on its 401(k) plans and how to safeguard your 401(k) savings.

USLaw.com at www.uslaw.com/vsimplify/401k.htm. Covers wide range of 401(k) topics, including pros, cons and withdrawal rules.

Knight Ridder

Calculating retirement needs

Millions of Americans emerged from the '90s believing their investment portfolios would provide them enough to live on through decades of retirement. Now they're not so sure, thanks to the stock market troubles of the past two years.

How do you figure the odds that your investing strategy will give you enough? T. Rowe Price, the Baltimore mutual fund company, has a nifty calculator for this on its Web site, www.troweprice.com (under Investment Tools).

The standard approach to the problem goes like this: Estimate your cost of living in retirement, adjust for inflation and figure how much will be funded by dependable sources such as Social Security and a pension.

To see if your investments will make up for any shortfall, look at how much you have invested now, figure how much you can invest each year, estimate your average annual investment return and how long you'll live.

Obviously, all this involves an awful lot of assumptions -- and some or all are likely to prove wrong.

To take that, T. Rowe Price's Retirement Income Calculator looks at 500 potential market scenarios involving various combinations of ups and downs, then counts the number that enable the investor to meet his or her goals.

Knight Ridder