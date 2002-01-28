LUCY BEAR CREATED FOR AIDS BENEFIT

Lucy as a teddy bear?

That's the vision of Candy Johnson, who has crafted a stuffed bear image of Celoron native Lucille Ball that will be auctioned off during a major fund-raiser for AIDS next month.

Johnson, a Celoron native herself, is owner of CandySue Bears of Jamestown. Her Lucy Bear will be showcased during this year's Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event on Feb. 10 in New York City's Hudson Theatre.

This Lucy Bear will depict Ball in her role as "Wildcat" Jackson in the 1960 Broadway play "Wildcat."

"I thought it was very important that it comes from this area and that it show our connection to Lucy, and how proud we are of her," Johnson said. "Unfortunately, the Broadway show 'Wildcat' wasn't on the list I had to choose from. So, I called the gentleman in charge and asked him what he would think of me doing that, and he was very excited to have her."

The man in charge of the fund-raiser, producer Scott Stevens, said last year's event, which was hosted by Richard Simmons, raised $157,400.

He said the bears, which are paraded on stage by Broadway stars, bring prices of between $2,000 and $2,500 each.

Johnson has teamed up with a local Lucy memorabilia expert and fan to enhance her bear's fund-raising capability. Former Lucy-Desi Museum Director Ric Wyman has donated a photo of Lucy in her Broadway costume.

Johnson said each artist works from the same raw material, a 20-inch-tall stuffed bear. This year's entries sport a new color -- chartreuse.

"What's exciting about it is that it's a celebrity auction, and they have a celebrity host, and then they auction off the bears," she said. "They've never had a Lucy bear there before so I'm hoping between that and the photo that Ric has donated that she's going to do very well."