President Bush, seeking to distance himself from the Enron bankruptcy, will urge corporate America to be more accountable in his State of the Union address tonight while calling on Congress to protect worker pensions, White House officials said.

The carefully measured remarks in drafts of Bush's speech scheduled for 9 p.m. reflect the White House's increasing concern that voters view Bush and Republicans as more sympathetic to big business than to average Americans.

The pitch for good corporate citizenship, a staple of Bush's presidential campaign, is part of his State of the Union push for pension safeguards and the disclosure of more corporate financial information, aides said. Enron's collapse in December cost many workers their life's savings.

As part of a broad call for community activism, Bush also plans to propose expanding a national service program started by former President Bill Clinton, and open it to churches and other religion-based institutions, aides said.

Bush rehearsed the speech in the White House theater Monday and met with lawmakers to discuss changes in Medicare -- one of the few domestic policy initiatives he plans to discuss. He outlined his address for congressional leaders over breakfast this morning.

White House officials said Bush plans to lay out three broad goals -- defeating terrorism, reviving the economy and protecting American soil. To carry those out, he will advocate longer unemployment benefits for the newly jobless, prescription drug coverage for Medicare patients and tax cuts for all Americans. He will call on Congress to promote job growth by passing an industry-friendly energy policy, new limits on lawsuit damages and another round of improvements to education.

"The president will set out three great goals, and we expect that we can succeed at all of them," said Bush's counselor, Karen Hughes.

With the prime-time speech to a joint session of Congress, Bush will be venturing out of the warm harbor of bipartisan acclaim for his command of the war and taking on domestic issues that carry risk for him and the Republican Party. Bush plans to call on Congress to bring the same spirit of cooperation to problems at home that has prevailed for the war, according to senior aides.

Analysts in both parties said Bush is setting a mark that will be tough to achieve, because Congress rarely passes bold legislation in an election year.

Democrats are within six seats of taking over the House and control the Senate by just one seat, so they are reluctant to help Bush enact much of his agenda. And the federal budget plunged back into deficit territory this year after four years of surpluses. That provides a ready excuse for restraint by Democrats, who contend that Bush's tax cut exacerbated the nation's fiscal worries.

Buoyed by record-high approval ratings, the commander-in-chief will devote most of his time to the war against terrorism, homeland defense and the economy, aides said.

He has already proposed adding nearly $50 billion to the Pentagon budget, the largest increase in military spending in 20 years.

Aides say Bush will outline the post-Afghanistan stage of the war, which could put U.S. troops and intelligence officers in several countries as they hunt for tens of thousands of terrorists trained by Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida network.

The wide variety of homeland security budgets -- including spending on military, intelligence, border security and local "first responders" such as police officers and firefighters -- would be doubled to $38 billion under the plan.

Bush wants the Senate to pass the GOP's economic revival plan, which would lower business taxes and increase unemployment benefits.

On domestic policy, the president is seeking a new prescription drug benefit for the elderly covered by Medicare, greater reliance on private health plans and looser regulation of the health care industry.

"It's a system that's old -- it's old and it's tired," Bush said after a White House meeting with Democratic and Republican lawmakers to discuss Medicare.

He wants $190 billion for the changes, less than Congress has suggested it was willing to pay.

Bush hopes to burnish his image as a different kind of Republican tonight, when some of the newest news in his speech will be the least controversial. Another senior administration official, pointing to the neighborliness engendered by the terrorist attacks, said Bush will use the address to announce a program to "preserve and extend the great good that we've seen come out of the evil of September 11th and extend values like this throughout America and throughout the world."

A top adviser to Bush said the largely familiar agenda springs from a realization that "something huge is probably not achievable" with the current makeup of Congress.