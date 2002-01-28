A FILM TO WEEP OVER AT THE SLEEPOVER

A WALK TO REMEMBER ****

Rating: Rated PG

"A Walk to Remember" will tug at the heartstrings of every teenage girl who dreams of finding that storybook romance you can usually only find at the movies. If you're a girl whose emotions manifest at these movies, have the tissues handy.

Based on the Nicholas Sparks' novel, this movie is a sugary example of how plain Jane's below-par physical appearance is overlooked by the rebellious popular kid at school. Landon Carter (Shane West) is a kid who doesn't have any hope for the future. His days are spent with his friends, the rowdies, making fools of themselves. Landon's life is changed forever when a prank lands one kid in the hospital.

As punishment, Landon is sentenced to tutor kids as a volunteer and participate in the school's spring play.

Both activities bring Landon closer to Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), the preacher's daughter. Jamie is constantly criticized by her peers for her wardrobe, hobbies and faith, yet she doesn't let that get to her. She lives her life to the fullest and doesn't let anyone stop her.

Landon eventually sees past what's on the outside and falls in love with Jamie for her incredible will and pure heart. The film follows the book as tightly as it can in a 102-minute limit. The road from indifference to love for Landon is very swift and predictable.

The scenes of young love are simple with sugar-coated dialogue, what every Teen People-reading, MTV-watching female adolescent delights to see. Once the two fall in love, their emotions, displayed by Moore and West, are charming and credible.

Mandy Moore contributes her pop star talent to a few scenes in "A Walk to Remember." The movie would not be the same without Moore showing off her vocals. She belts out two songs during the course of the film. Her youthful, innocent voice contributes to her portrayal of Jamie Sullivan.

"A Walk to Remember" takes a different path from most teen movies where the focus is on sex, beauty and success. Here, happiness is attained through open faith and prayer and being true to yourself and your dreams.

"A Walk to Remember" isn't Oscar-caliber, but it wasn't intended to be. Young children and adults are mostly out of range of the target audience. This is undoubtedly a four-star "chick flick." It has everything: a teen pop singer, a good-looking male co-star and no annoying catch-phrases. Along with "Pretty in Pink" and "She's All That," "A Walk to Remember" is destined to be a video that will be brought to adolescent sleepovers for years to come.

Katie Dearing is a sophomore at Holy Angels Academy.