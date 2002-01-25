SHIRLEY S. SHERRIE, RAN ANTIQUE STORE

Shirley S. Sherrie, 70, a former Realtor and antique dealer here, died Tuesday (Jan. 22, 2002) in Naples Community Hospital, Naples, Fla., after a short illness. She had lived in Naples for the past 15 years.

She was born Shirley Slager in Buffalo and attended local schools. She lived in Newfane for more than 30 years.

Mrs. Sherrie was a co-owner of J.R. Sherrie Realty and also was proprietor of the Gingerbread House, an antique store in Olcott.

She was a member of Newfane Chapter 743, Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Jack R.; a son, Jeffrey R. of Naples; two daughters, Deborah C. Sherrie-Johnson of Charlotte, N.C., and Bonnie L. Eaton of Penfield; and six grandchildren.

Local services will be announced.